BOERNE, Texas - The 59th Annual Beefmaster Breeders United Convention "¡Viva Beefmaster!" was hosted in San Antonio, Texas, at the Wyndham San Antonio Riverwalk, Oct. 23-26, with a local man being named to the board.
During the convention, BBU held its general membership meeting and members elected new board directors and officers. Chris Kauffman of Searcy, Arkansas, was elected treasurer and Kendall McKenzie of Angie, Louisiana, was elected secretary. Elected to the BBU Board of Directors with three-year term were: Jerry Davis of Canton, Texas; Clark Jones of Savannah, Tennessee; Larry Meacham of Cat Spring, Texas; and Mike Moss of Hulbert.
For more information about the Beefmaster Breeders United, contact the office at 210-732-3132 or visit www.beefmasters.org.
