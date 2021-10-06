Around half of the world’s population is believed to speak at least two or more languages, but in the United States, only about 20 percent of Americans are bilingual.
The scarcity of bilingual speakers in the country is curious to many, as the U.S. has a relatively diverse population, compared to other countries. It’s left people to question whether Americans should be required or encouraged to learn another language besides English. Regardless of whether such desires are fulfilled, experts say there are a number of benefits to learning a foreign tongue.
Dr. Arthur H. Wendorf II, associate professor of Spanish at Northeastern State University, said research indicates learning a foreign language can have financial, mental and social advantages.
“Financially, estimates vary, but in general most research indicates you earn about 5 to 20 percent more, depending on how important bilingualism is to a specific job,” Wendorf said. “The United States is the country with the second-highest number of Spanish speakers in the entire world, and is well on track for first place soon. When you take that in consideration with the amount of international business that goes on, it really isn't a surprise that you can make so much more.”
Furthermore, learning another language can increase critical thinking and help delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. It also makes traveling and making new friends easier.
There are many language programs and apps to help learn a new dialect, such as Rosetta Stone, Babbel, Pimsleur, BrainPop and more. According to Wendorf, little independent research has been done on the merits of such programs, but he and Dr. Beth Green-Nagle, associate professor of Spanish at NSU, said the programs are typically designed for beginners
“They can supplement classroom learning for students and make a new language more accessible to an adult learner,” Green-Nagle said. “I encourage people to try out low-cost options. For real-life application of language learning, I encourage students to speak with native speakers.”
Wendy Jordan, Spanish teacher at Tahlequah High School, said Duolingo is useful in helping people to learn a new language when they’re in a country where it is spoken.
“So you would learn the most useful phrases and things first, for getting around as though you live there,” she said.
Jordan, Green-Nagle, and Wendorf all agreed immersion is by far the best method for learning a new tongue.
“That is because our brains learn a language by trying to understand it for a specific purpose, and this is what naturally happens with immersion,” Wendorf said.
Full immersion may not be an option, though. Another option could be watching a favorite movie in Spanish. However, Wendorf said that can be challenging for people who don’t already have a basic understanding of the language, and that is where classes come into play.
“Language classes provide students a good foundation in the language and support full or partial immersion,” Green-Nagle said. “Good language classes provide students with lots of opportunities to practice listening, reading, speaking, and writing skills in the second language.”
Studies have shown the earlier children are introduced to a new language, the more proficient they will become in both languages. Once people have a good grasp on the basics, self-immersion would be a good way to improve.
Jordan’s stepmother, who lived in Paraguay for a few years, helped her learn Spanish. But as a way to keep it fresh in her mind, Jordan would also find movies and TV shows to watch.
“I would watch movies that I knew, like Disney movies, and I would watch the Spanish-dubbed [version] of them,” she said. “Then you pick up on dialect a lot, especially if it’s a movie you already know. So you know the dialogue pretty well in English, and then you’re hearing someone say it in Spanish, and then random words and phrases will stick with you.”
Mango Languages is a learning app like Duolingo that doesn’t contain any ads. It’s available at the Tahlequah Public Library and can be used by those with a library card.
In a Saturday Forum on Facebook, the Tahlequah Daily Press asked readers how they feel about learning another language, and whether they’ve ever used programs like Rosetta Stone or Babbel.
“A requirement to learn other languages would probably be helpful,” Wesley Coburn said. “After all, most of the world has to learn English for business/online use on top of whatever else they speak, so it seems like a good way to broaden people’s horizons.”
Andy Page said a foreign language should be offered as an elective course in public schools.
“Most of the professionals I work with, from other countries, encourage their children to speak English, and their traditional language is only used in the household or among family,” Page said.
Many respondents said Cherokee to should be taught in schools.
“Cherokee and Indigenous languages should be sustained,” said Farina King. “Knowledge, history, culture and ways of knowing are embedded in language.”
Some respondents claimed learning a new language actually helped with their first language.
“Not only does learning another language improve your command of English and your knowledge of the structure of a language,” King wrote. “It also increases your appreciation for other cultures. Just the manner of saying something can tell you about the way people think in other countries.”

In an online poll, readers were asked if they believe all Americans should be required to learn a second language. Forty-five percent said, "It's a good idea, but shouldn't be required"; 41.3 percent answered, "Absolutely not; English is good enough"; 8.8 percent chose, "Yes, but only if the person can choose the language he or she learns"; 2.5 percent said, "Yes, but only beginning with today's crop of elementary-age students"; and 2.5 percent answered, "Absolutely, and the language should be determined by the region and its population."
