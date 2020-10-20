Most bars not forcing customers to wear masks

Local bar owners said there have been few to no issues regarding the citywide mask mandate.
Gary Kirkpatrick, co-owner of Ned's, said they have left it up to the customers on whether they want to don masks or face coverings.
"As soon as the ordinance passed, we found that restaurants and bar patrons didn't have to wear masks," Kirkpatrick said. "We have some who come in with masks and who will sit down and take them off, but the majority don't wear masks."
According to the ordinance, children under age 10 are exempt from wearing face coverings, as are restaurant and bar patrons while they are eating or drinking.
Kirkpatrick said Ned's had to shut down the weekend of spring break, and remain closed until Memorial Day Weekend.
"We didn't know what to expect, and this is something none of us have ever dealt with before," he said. "Some places are spiking again, but some places are better off."
Jarrod Railey, general manager of Lift Coffee Bar, said they haven't experienced issues with masks.
"There's respect here, and we don't seem to have any trouble with that," Railey said "We do require that our employees wear masks, wash their hands, wear gloves when they're handling food. As far as our customers, mainly because of the nature of the place, we don't strictly require them to wear a mask."
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King addressed concerns after the mandate was approved by the City Council in August.
"The way this mandate is written, presented, and passed, there is no penalty for simply not wearing a mask," King said. "What we're going to doing is responding to businesses or calls for service when someone basically is told, 'You can't come in here without a mask,' and the situation deteriorates."
Railey said the coffee bar offers alternatives for those who feel more comfortable not entering the building and having close contact with others.
"This whole year with all of the issues, it seems that at every turn we've made, there's a worry," Railey said. "To counteract that, we've continued doing curbside and delivery for those who would like another method of getting their drinks or food."
Kirkpatrick and Railey both feel the effects the virus has taken on local businesses, but they are happy to remain open and serve their patrons.
"The evenings definitely slowed down and the bar side has been slow, but all things considered, we're very appreciative of the support the community has given not only us, but also all of the local businesses," Railey said. "It's been a rough year, so we appreciate everyone shopping local."
Kirkpatrick said there's a sign when patrons enter the bar that reads, "Social distancing and respect of other's personal space - if you can't follow proper guidelines, you will be asked to leave."
"We've put down this line so when people come to order, they are having to stand back 6 feet. We have plastic we put in front of the wells and we try to do this where they order, wait here, and then we can keep everyone from gathering in this area," Kirkpatrick said.
The ordinance has been in effect since Aug. 3 and will expire Nov. 30, unless a number of factors fall into place: expiration of all COVID-19 emergency declarations issued by state and national officials; or a repeal, or modification/extension voted by the City Council.
The owners of Kroner & Baer Pub and Dewain's Place declined to comment due to the perceived political nature of the topic. Both have said in the past they appreciate everyone's patronage and are doing their best to work with customers.
