Most experts say 'faithless electors' can't change the presidential vote

President Donald Trump recently told reporters he would concede the 2020 election should the Electoral College vote for President-Elect Joe Biden in December.
With 538 votes at stake, the outcome of the presidential election theoretically hinges on the Electoral College, which decides the presidency. However, recent court rulings and state laws have made the process more of a formality. While there have been electors who have broken their pledges to vote faithfully for their party's candidate, an election outcome has never been altered as a result of it, and it is not likely to change this one, experts say.
"It's slim to none," said Jason Nichols, political science instructor at Northeastern State University and District 2 Democratic Party chair. "First, they would have to choose to do so, and that's going to be hard to get, certainly in an election with this many votes separating the candidates. It would be hard to get enough to flop, even if there weren't legal barriers in the way."
In July, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld laws that remove or punish faithless electors. In Chiafalo v. Washington, the high court decided states could tether electors to the candidate their citizens have preferred.
"I don't want to say that eliminated it in an absolute sense, but it all but eliminated the possibility of faithless electors," said Nichols.
More than 30 states have some sort of faithless elector laws, but only 15 of them could revoke the vote or remove the elector. In the few states that have no such laws, officials have still stated that the elector could be removed if they were to diverge from the popular vote. In some instances, states can fine the electors, too, said Nichols.
"You can't really deviate from it," he said.
According to legal experts, the Supreme Court's ruling was strong enough that even in states that have no laws to prevent electors from going rogue, officials would still be able to remove them. So essentially, if an elector were to break his or her pledge, the only way for the vote to count would be if state officials chose to do nothing to remedy the transgression.
Should an elector deviate from the state's popular vote, the likelihood of it altering the result remains slim to none. In the 2016 election, seven electors went rogue - the most thus far in history. It did little to change the outcome, though.
Out of 306 electors pledged to vote from President Trump in 2016, 304 voted for him. The two defectors instead voted for Ron Paul and John Kasich. Meanwhile, of the 232 electors pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton, 227 actually voted for her. Three of the electors cast their ballots for Colin Powell, and the other two voted for Bernie Sanders and Faith Spotted Eagle, a Native American leader.
And with Biden essentially securing 306 Electoral College votes to Trump's 232, the incumbent would need 38 electors to bypass their state laws, officials and votes of the people. So theoretically, the chances of the EC changing the results is possible, but the likelihood is far from probable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.