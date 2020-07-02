The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling in mid-June that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act preventions employers from discriminating against LGBTQ workers, after Donald Trump’s administration argued the act did not extend to claims of gender identity and sexual orientation.
Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s first appointee to the high court, wrote in his majority opinion that an employer who terminates an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for trait that would not have been questioned in members of a different sex. He gave an example of two workers attracted to men – one male, the other female.
“If the employer fires the male employee for no reason other than the fact that he is attracted to men, the employer discriminates against him for traits or actions it tolerates in his female colleagues,” Gorsuch wrote.
Members of the LGBTQ community have touted the ruling as a win for civil rights, while others have claimed it could create religious freedom issues when it comes to faith-based organizations, such as schools or nonprofits that do not allow LGBTQ people to work there.
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, said he agrees with the ruling.
“I don’t agree with being able to just fire anybody because of that,” he said. “The Supreme Court ruled and that’s what the law of the land is now.”
As related to religious schools and institutions, State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said teachers' political beliefs or sexual orientation shouldn’t be a factor in the performance their duties anyhow, as their job is to teach the curriculum they are given.
“I don’t think you need to discriminate against anybody because of their creed, their race, or their sexual orientation,” said Pemberton. “So I don’t have any problem at all with that. A teacher is supposed to be teaching the curriculum. They shouldn’t be teaching their beliefs.”
Cherokee County Democratic Party Vice Chair Dell Barnes approved of the ruling.
“I think it’s great that more and more employees will enjoy the human rights and protections we all should have,” he said.
Religious institutions are already protected under the 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which prohibits the government from “substantially burdening a person’s exercise of religion unless it demonstrates that doing so both furthers a compelling governmental interest and represents the least restrict means of furthering the interest.” Gorsuch added that “how these doctrines protecting religious liberty interact with Title VII are questions for future cases.”
Justin Kennedy, Cherokee County Young Republicans chair, said he doesn’t think all employment should be lumped together, and hopes to see exemptions for religious institutions.
“They’re going to want to have a statement of faith and values that align with their mission, and I believe that’s something they ought to have the right to do,” he said. “I don’t think that a church should be held liable for not wanting to have somebody who chooses to live that lifestyle employed with their church.”
On the flip side, Kennedy added that he doesn’t feel like an establishment based on LGBT services should be required to retain somebody who doesn’t align with their core mission and values, either.
In a Facebook Saturday Forum, the Tahlequah Daily Press asked readers whether they approved of the rulings.
Deborah Hinton was in favor of the outcome.
“If you don't want these rights infringed upon against you personally, then don't infringe on other people's rights,” she said. “The table can be turned against you quite easily.”
Karen Dodge-Kelso said a private business should expect its employees to project images and beliefs based on the business’s mission.
“For example, a private Christian school shouldn’t be forced for hire an atheist,” she wrote. “On the other hand, a person who practices Muslim should not expect a company such as Costco to rearrange their business practices because they sell pork and the employee doesn’t believe in the consumption of pork.”
Brent Been said the decision was a no-brainer.
“That is not a constitutional issue, but a human rights issue,” he wrote. “We have one of the most insensitive presidents in history right now who just rescinded Obama-era protections against discriminatory practices in the health care industry regarding the LGBTQ community. We also have too many people in this county who manipulate the Holy Bible to suit their own prejudices.
Naomi McWilliams said she did not expect the high court to rule that way.
“I have to admit that I have possibly misjudged the current justices' ability to protect the Constitution without bias,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.