Closings due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus, or COVID-19, are coming to fitness and health centers in Tahlequah.
Anytime Fitness has a note posted on its door, stating, “We are closed until further notice. We will keep you updated.”
The Male Seminary Recreation Center (Markoma Gym) in Tahlequah closed on Monday, March 16, and will keep its doors for two weeks. A statement released Sunday, March 15 on the Cherokee Nation Facebook page: “At this time, to minimize the risk of spreading the COVID-19 disease, Cherokee Nation Public Health is taking safety measures to protect our Cherokee Nation workforce and Cherokee Nation citizens/community members by postponing all community activities/events, including Wings races, for the remainder of March and the month of April."
The notice further stated that after April, the staff will re-evaluate and determine the next steps for the upcoming months.
"We thank you for your understanding at this time as the health of our Cherokee Nation community members and Cherokee Nation workforce is our first priority. If you have any questions about COVID-19, please call the Cherokee Nation Coronavirus (COVID-19) Call Center, 1-833-528-0063," it read.
Aerofit Healthclub is staying open for now, but is taking necessary safety measurements.
“We are open still. We’re up and running,” said employee Robert Smith on Wednesday. “We’re just taking everything day by day. We’ve got some workers going every 30 minutes or an hour wiping off all the machines, all parts that people touch daily. We’re staying on top of everything.”
The Northeastern State University Fitness Center – the Fit – is closed now due to spring break. Officials said earlier they planned to reopen The Fit on Monday, March 23, although coursework has gone online through the first week of April. But officials confirmed they are still discussing the situation and the challenges reopening will present.
Two of the three golf courses are closed — Cherokee Springs Golf Club and Cherokee Trails Golf Course. Tahlequah City Golf Course remains open for now.
For the time being, there are places local residents can go and things they can do to stay active.
Tahlequah Central Academy has a playground that includes parallettes, pull-up bars and monkey bars; Hill sprints can be done on Fourth Street and Vo-Tech Drive; there are rock stairs by the old city pool; hiking or mountain biking can be done at Sequoyah State Park, Nickle Preserve, Sparrowhawk (license required) and Greenleaf; and tracks are still open.
Those who are stuck at home or have limited access can pick up objects and carry them; or do push-ups, air squats, sit-ups and burpees exercises.
