Most hot car child deaths take place in loving homes

Emergency officials explained what preventative measures parents and caregivers should take to avoid leaving a child or animal inside a hot vehicle this summer.
The month of May is when temperatures begin to rise and so do the chances of a child or animal being locked in a hot vehicle.
According to kidsandhotcars.org, 23 children were killed after being locked in a hot vehicle in 2021 and two have died in 2022, so far.
A child dies about once every 10 days from being left inside a vehicle during the summer months and heatstroke is the leading cause of a non-crash vehicle for children who are 14 years old and younger, reported by AAA.
A child's organs will begin to shut down when his temperature reaches 104 degrees and death will occur once his temperature gets to 107 degrees. It can take up to 10 minutes for the temperature inside a vehicle to reach 120 degrees.
"In over half of hot car deaths, the person responsible for the child's death unknowingly left them in the vehicle. In most situations this happens to the most loving, caring and protective parents," kidsandcars.org states.
In June 2021, the parents of a 16-year-old disabled boy were arrested for child abuse after they left him tied to his car seat. The caller said the boy was screaming for help. The parents claimed the boy wasn't left in the vehicle for very long, however; video footage showed the vehicle sitting in the same place for over an hour before police arrived.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said the majority of their calls involving a child being locked inside a vehicle are accidental.
"If there was intent for the child to stay in the car while [a parent] went grocery shopping and it was 90 degrees outside," said Baker. "If someone happens to get out of their car and was putting gas in their vehicle and the child reaches over and hits the lock button, there's two different things there."
The fire department is equipped with two-lockout kits - one at Station 1 and the other at Station 2 - that firefighters use to unlock cars quickly. Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said they too have lockout kits and every officer has access to those.
"I would say [we used those kits] two or three times so far this year. We've used it more, but a lot of times it's when a city employee has locked their keys in the car or something like that, but if it's kids locked in a vehicle, probably three or four times a year" said Baker.
People also advocate for when people leave animals in cars during the hotter months and even law enforcement treat that as a serious matter.
In August 2021, Tahlequah police officers responded to Walmart after a small dog was locked inside a vehicle when temperatures were reportedly 98 degrees outside. Officers said the vehicle wasn't running and the dog was in distress.
The owner of the dog told officers she was aware she left the animal inside the vehicle and argued "it wasn't that hot" inside the car. The woman argued with officers before she was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.
Anyone who sees an animal locked inside a vehicle should call their local animal control officer and law enforcement immediately. While all 50 states have laws in place to protect animals from abuse and neglect, only eleven have a Good Samaritan law in which people may use any means necessary to save an animal that's in distress.
Oklahoma passed a law a few years ago that protects "Good Samaritans" who break into a locked vehicle to rescue a child, and it reads: "A person shall be immune from civil liability for any damage resulting from the forcible entry of a motor vehicle for the purpose of removing a child from the motor vehicle if the person; determines the motor vehicle is locked or there is otherwise no reasonable method for the child to exit the motor vehicle."
Baker and others offer tips to remember if children or pets are in the backseat:
• Keep belongings like wallets or purses in the backseat so those can be retrieved by opening the back door.
• Make it a habit of opening the back door every time the vehicle is parked.
• Keep a stuffed animal in the front seat as a visual reminder that a child is present.
• Keep the vehicle locked so children cannot get trapped inside while the vehicle is not in use.
