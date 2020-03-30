Most lake, river campsites remain open

The Tulsa District is implementing restrictions for certain Corps of Engineers-managed campgrounds amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
While some campgrounds remain open, camping reservations have been canceled through May 15.
“Camping will continue in areas that remain open, but campground reservations and fees must be made in advance at www.recreation.gov. Refund policies remain unchanged for those areas that remain open,” U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on its website.
Calls to the Tenkiller Corps office, which were dispatched to a third-party number, went unanswered Monday.
As of March 22 at Lake Tenkiller, Chicken Creek Campground, Cookson Bend Campground, Pettit Bay 1 and 2, Strayhorn Landing, Sizemore Landing are open.
Boat ramps for Chicken Creek, Cookson Bend, Pettit Bay 1 and 2, Strayhorn, and Sizemore are open.
Elk Creek and Snake Creek Campgrounds remain closed due to tornado damage until further notice.
Due to recent flooding, Hickory Flats, Shady Grove, Blue Jay Knob and Gooseneck Bend Campgrounds are closed. The boat ramps at Hickory Flats and Fisherman's Point are also closed.
Cherokee Landing State Park is closed temporarily due to recent park flooding and COVID-19 concerns.
Burnt Cabin Marina representatives said it is open with limited hours, which are not set in place, as of now. Employees said if a guest needs anything, they will come down and help.
Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority vice president of corporation communications, said all public access areas are open, except for Todd Public Access Area. GRDA is asking the public to practice safe social distancing guidelines and directives.
“It's encouraged that the public exercise 'social distancing' adhering to those directives contained in Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive orders, along with recommendations published to the public from Centers for Disease Control,” said Ed Fite, vice president for Rivers Operations and Water Quality for GRDA.
For Lake Fort Gibson as of March 27, Dam Site South is closed, but fishing parking lots on east and west ends of dam are open. Dam Site North is closed and Dam Site Fishing Wall is open.
Mallard Bay, Wahoo Bay, Rocky Point, Blue Bill Point, Flat Rock, Wildwood, Taylor Ferry North and South are closed. Toppers, Overlook are open and Jackson Bay is open for day use only and no overnight camping. All restrooms are currently closed including facilities in open day use areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.