Most local restaurants still open with drive-thru, curbside services

Local restaurant favorites and fast food establishments are making adjustments amid the spread of COVID-19. Many are still open, but are bringing meals to the vehicles of drive-up customers.
Katfish Kitchen owner John Garrison said his business is taking a big hit, but it is still operating on normal business hours, with the option of takeout and curbside deliveries.
“Yesterday was the slowest day of the year and the entire last year. We need the support of the community to keep going,” said Garrison. “We have 32 employees right now, and I don’t know how much longer we can operate like this. I just hope this curve goes down.”
Taco Bell and Arby’s have closed their lobbies, and customers can only utilize the drive-thru. They are operating under normal business hours. McDonald’s and Burger King have also closed their lobbies and are operating drive-thru only.
Sonic Drive-In said its drive-ins and drive-thrus are still open and customers can still order through the app. President Claudia San Pedro said the health and safety of customers and team members are their top priority, and they are continually monitoring the situation.
“I want to assure you that we are continually monitoring this evolving situation and are following guidance from the Center of Disease Control, World Health Organization, and other health officials to strengthen our already-stringent operational standards,” Pedro said in a message addressed to customers.
Braum’s customers can only order food in the drive-thru, and the store is open just for grocery shopping.
Charlie’s Chicken and Buffalo Wild Wings are both operating as normal until further notice. Rib Crib has its dine-in open, but the hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mazzio's Pizza closed its dining room, and is offering a carryout Fast Lane Lunch Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.. This consists of a small thin crust pizza and a garden salad.
Employees at Sam & Ella’s Chicken Palace said they are still taking dine-in customers and are operating on normal business hours until they are told otherwise.
The Grill has been updating its schedule on Facebook, and is encouraging customers to call in orders. They are transitioning to delivery and curbside pickup.
Customers at Oasis Health Foods can call in their orders and have them brought to their vehicles.
Newk’s Eatery is allowing kids to eat free every day during this time. Two kids can eat free with each adult entree purchase, and they are offering deliveries.
Lift Coffee Bar is still open and offering a safer option for customers by providing curbside service.
RiverHawk Nutrition is also offering curbside delivery for those who pre-order, and Wild Turtle Nutrition will deliver between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to the Tahlequah, Woodall and Keys areas.
Vidalia's and Linney Breaux’s Cajan Eatery are operating on normal business hours with carryout and curbside available.
Ruby’s is open for carry-out, curbside delivery, and limited delivery. Customers can order using the Local Bytes app. El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant is also using Local Bytes. The dining room there is closed, and take-out orders are being accepted.
Diners can still eat in at Napoli's Italian Restaurant, as well as call in to-go orders. Patrons should let the staff know if the orders need to be brought out to the vehicle. Pasti Italian Grill has curbside pickup and will deliver between the hours of 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.
Asian Star has closed its dining room, but is still delivering. It is open for to-go orders and has a drive-thru for those who call ahead or order online.
Las Maracas and El Molcajete Mexican Restaurants are open for take-out only. Chilango's closed its dining room Wednesday, but is offering curbside service and delivery in a four-mile radius. As of Tuesday, El Zarape was still offering dine-in and carry-out.
Most restaurant managers said changes are being made every day and they are staying on top of relaying those changes with their customers.
Sheri Gourd contributed to this story.
