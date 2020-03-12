During a Thursday press conference to update Oklahomans on the coronavirus impact, Gov. Kevin Stitt recommended students, teachers, parents, and the public remain calm but cautious, and suggested that public schools remain open for now.
Cherokee County schools have not shuttered their doors, and officials are collaborating to address how the COVID-19 virus is impacting daily activities. At Tahlequah Public Schools, the janitorial staff is reportedly cleaning and disinfecting all of the areas of the sites, and will continue to do so over spring break.
“We have purchased bleach wipes and hand sanitizer for each site, which is difficult, as those items are in high demand nationwide,” said TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock. “We will follow guidance from the health department, [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and the State Department of Education for any other new or additional precautions as they are suggested.”
TPS is asking the parents to report any sickness to the district. The district also announced Thursday that it would immediately be suspending all out-of-state travel until further notice. Most schools in the state are adopting the same policy. All school practices and events at TPS through March 22 will be either cancelled or postponed.
That decision impacted the Tahlequah High School Orange Express Marching Band, which had just arrived in Florida Thursday to perform at Walt Disney World. The band members will reportedly be returning to Tahlequah, but a text message to Director Josh Allen hadn't been returned by press time. Trip organizers said the bus driver – who is not a school employee – was on contract and could not drive additional hours Thursday.
Several parents of band students took to social media to express their frustration, saying their children were being deprived of a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." They also contacted Ashlock and school board members to plead their case.
Among the more vocal parents is Randy Gibson, whose daughter, Aurora, is in the band. Gibson was a percussionist for the THS band when he was in high school.
“As a band parent who volunteers a lot of time for this school system, I am very disappointed in the decision of the school board," said Gibson. "I understand and appreciate caution, but these kids were there, they worked hard and paid many prices to get to perform. I’m saddened that clearer heads are not prevailing and our leadership is getting caught up in hype and hysteria.”
Also suspended were the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association state basketball tournaments, music contests and speech events. Both the THS girls' and boys' basketball teams were slated to play Thursday afternoon, and other local students were to compete in the other contests.
TPS Board of Education member Chrissi Nimmo stated in a Facebook post that she understands students and parents are disappointed, but she supports Ashlock's decision to cancel the band and baseball team trips.
"Yesterday when the kids left, state officials were not advising to cancel travel, but that all changed today," said Nimmo. "Both education and health officials at the state advised all school travel be cancelled. We know the kids are disappointed and many parents are out money, but our first priority is to protect students – those on the trip and those in the community – upon return."
Ashlock said TPS has no immediate plans to close school.
“If any student or staff member were to test positive, we would be forced to cancel school immediately and then plan a proper course of action going forward,” said Ashlock. “In that event, we would work with the state and county health department and the OSDE to determine the appropriate length of closure.”
At Keys Public Schools, Superintendent Vol Woods said it’s “a possibility” that the schools could close in the following weeks. However, at this time, there is no plan to take that action. He also said the school is working to develop a preparedness plan, and sports games have been cancelled.
In his Facebook live video Wednesday, Keys High School Principal Steven Goss said the district has received protocols from the state department and the OSSAA that will be followed.
“If you are going on a trip over spring break and if you’re going to what the CDC labels as a level 2 or a level 3 country, please let us know before you leave, because you will have to be self-quarantined for 14 days upon your return,” he said. “Those will be excused absences.”
Hulbert Public Schools Interim Superintendent Chad Botts did not return media inquires by press time, but two parents said they had not heard of any closure plans. Rural schools had not announced closure intentions, either, as of press time.
Public schools in the county will be closed for spring break through next Friday.
