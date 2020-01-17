Most locals agree with killing of Iranian general

In the wake of a U.S. drone strike approved by President Donald Trump that killed Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani, the public and leaders in Congress have been at an impasse on whether the administration acted appropriately.
While it appears most people don’t want to see an escalation in conflicts abroad, many believe the action to eliminate Soleimani was proper, so long as it ensured U.S. interests were protected. Discussion has centered on whether Trump should have received approval from Congress before ordering the strike, and whether legislators should have more influence when it comes to foreign military policy.
Trump has said the American defense contractor who was killed in Iraq in December led to the escalated tensions between the U.S. and Iran. State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, said he just hopes the president knows that decisions he makes can have “life-and-death consequences.”
“No one wants to go to war and no one likes war, but at the same time, it is definitely a necessity to defend our country and make sure we’re still the most powerful nation in the world,” said Meredith. “I’ve been an outspoken critic of the president, but at the same time, I know he had more information than any of us ever will. Hopefully he uses that and doesn't just make rash decisions, and not think things through.”
While many lawmakers learned of the strike at the same time as the public, some people believe the president should have received Congress’ approval. However, others have concerns that sensitive information could be leaked if disseminated to too many individuals.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said sometimes the president should make decisions without notifying other members, because “if you tell one person, 15 are going to know within 15 minutes.”
“He’s got those war powers and they’re given to him for a reason,” said Pemberton. “He had to make a decision, the way I understand it, within 10 minutes. You don’t have 10 minutes to go pull people out and say, ‘Hey, we can get this guy in 10 minutes before he gets on this plane, or we don’t.’ I think you have to allow your commander in chief to make decisions like that and support those decisions, so I stand with him on that.”
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, along with Democratic senators, have been open about their displeasure with how the situation in Iran has played out. They have also voiced frustration about suggestions from administration officials that debate among Congress members regarding further action against Iran would be detrimental to morale of U.S. troops. Those representatives added they felt they were being censored.
Meredith, a former law enforcement official, said he understands that at times, information needs to remain confidential, but he believes the president should have a closer working relationship with lawmakers in regard to military actions.
“At the end of the day, if the president can’t trust higher-up leaders in Congress, then there’s a problem and he needs to be able to make sure he communicates to both sides,” he said. “It doesn’t mean he has to broadcast to every member of Congress, but at the same time, he has to let the leaders – the ones we elected to Congress – know.”
Currently, the U.S. Senate is ramping up its impeachment trial against Trump. Many citizens believe the drone strike on Soleimani was an attempt to distract the public.
“At the time of the air strike, it could be argued that Trump sought to distract American interest from the impeachment proceedings, but clearly that was unsuccessful,” said Nancy Garber, of the Cherokee County Democrats. “With good reason, the House of Representatives voted to limit the president’s war powers and the Senate appears ready to do the same. The issue is not whether the air strike was warranted and the world is better off without Soleimani. The issue is Trump’s blatant disregard for Article 1 of the Constitution, which grants Congress the power to declare war.”
Garber added that the Authorization for Use of Military Force, a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress passed in 2001, is not ad infinitum. She compared it to someone asking a neighbor for permission to remove firewood from his or her land.
“You’ve got to got back and ask permission again,” said Garber. “That’s just how it works. It may be too late for him to change, but for the rest of his term, Trump needs to surround himself with people smarter than him – not necessarily yes-men – and listen to their advice on matters of foreign policy. And if military action is deemed necessary, he needs to approach Congress.”
The U.S. military is considered one of the most powerful forces in the world. But it also has an abundance of enemies. Justin Kennedy, Cherokee County Young Republicans chair, said failure to respond to threats could embolden those enemies.
“I think that Trump was well within his rights to execute the air strike,” he said. “This is somebody who presented a real threat to American citizens and by extension, America. That’s something that can’t go without a response, and if you don’t respond to something like that, what kind of example are you setting for every wannabe terrorist organization in the world?”
Shortly after a Ukrainian airliner left Tehran en route to Kiev, Iran shot down the plane, killing 176 people no board. Iran originally denied its attack on the Ukraine International Airlines plane, but later admitted it did so accidentally. Pemberton said it shows how inept that country is, militarily.
Meanwhile, Kennedy said it’s an example of why that country should not have weapons of mass destruction.
“If they’re so irresponsible with their weapons of war that they take out a commercial airliner, why would the world ever let them be in charge of a nuclear weapon?” asked Kennedy.
The Tahlequah Daily Press asked readers in a Facebook Saturday Forum for their opinions on the situation. The query received 213 comments. Some stated that the killing of Soleimani was justified, while others are waiting to hear exactly what the justification was.
"The imperial presidency is a horrible unconstitutional trend that has been building over many administrations spanning both Republican and Democrat parties," said Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes. “When such power is claimed and exercised by presidents, those of their party tend to excuse and cheer the act,” said Grimes. “Those of the other party correctly oppose the actions and claims of power. That is, until it is their party’s turn again.”
In a website poll, readers were asked if President Trump should have ordered the killing of Soleimani. Out of 103 respondents, 50 said, “Yes, absolutely, because I believe Trump that Soleimani was about to attack U.S. interests.” Fifteen readers said, “Yes; although I don’t necessarily believe Trump, the general needed to be taken out, because he posed an ultimate threat to the U.S.” Twenty-five people said, “No, because I’m not convinced he posed an imminent threat to the U.S.” Six respondents said, “No, because as a person of faith, I don’t believe a country should act unilaterally to take out a dictator.” Seven readers were undecided.
Read more
For more comments on the U.S. action against Iraq, go to www.facebook.com/tdpress and scroll down to the Jan. 11 Saturday Forum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.