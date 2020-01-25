Most locals don't want state super appointed

With education at the forefront of conversation, Oklahomans have been adamant that the state needs more teachers and better pay for them, and increased funding for public schools.
While legislators have taken steps to address public concerns by approving pay increases and extra money for adequate supplies and material, Gov. Kevin Stitt has proposed a change that would affect the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Oklahoma's chief public education official is currently chosen by a vote of the people, but Stitt wants to change that and instead have the superintendent appointed by either the governor or the State Board of Education. The move would require a constitutional amendment, and voters would have to decide whether the official should be appointed or elected.
Not everyone in Cherokee County supports that idea, but a few would feel comfortable with Stitt's making that decision. Nancy Garber, of the Cherokee County Democrats, is not one of them.
"Without question, the state school superintendent should continue to be chosen by the people of the state of Oklahoma," said Garber. "The governor's suggestion is another example of trying to silence voters and consolidate power."
Justin Kennedy, Cherokee County Young Republicans chair, said he doesn't see much benefit to having an election for the state superintendent. He also said candidates for the top education slot cannot always be trusted at face value.
"Nobody is going to come out and campaign for their special interests," said Kennedy. "They're going to always come out and campaign that they're for the betterment of education in Oklahoma. It kind of comes down to doing your research on that person and seeing what their actual history is. That's why it's very important to be an informed voter, because if you're just out there voting for an 'R,' or a 'D,' or an 'I,' or 'L' now in Oklahoma, a lot of times, you're wasting your time, because not all of those candidate stick true to even the planks of the party they're a member of."
A former educator and the Appropriations Subcommittee on Education chair, State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, totally disagrees with the governor on this idea.
"I don't see a point that you ever should reduce the voice of the people," said Pemberton. "Why would you take an elected position and take it out of the hands of the voters and put it into a position where it's appointed by anyone? So I'm definitely opposed to that. I think we've done a pretty good job over the years with the state superintendent."
Pemberton said he can only think of maybe one superintendent in the past 30-plus years who didn't do a good job. And while he doesn't think Oklahomans would vote to make it an appointed position, he doesn't believe many legislators would pass a resolution to put the question on the ballot this year.
"I think they're closer to the people when they're elected by the people, because then, they're not subject to the whims of one individual or pressures from an administrative team," said Pemberton. "I think it would not be good for education or the state of Oklahoma for us to change that form of election."
The Daily Press asked readers in a Facebook Saturday Forum for their opinions. Most respondents did not favor Stitt's idea and would rather have a say in who the superintendent should be.
"Oklahoma government has been slowly working to get public school education back on track with budgets and policies," said Deena Jones. "The voice of Oklahomans deserves to be heard during this process, not silenced."
When he moved to Oklahoma from Michigan, John Yeutter wondered why there was a cabinet-level Secretary of Education and an elected State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
"If our governor wants limited government and fiscal integrity, he should eliminate the former, not make the latter an appointed position," said Yeutter, who is a local Libertarian.
Some people are concerned the proposal would consolidate too much power under Stitt, or perhaps future governors.
"Gov. Kevin Stitt did not specify if he would want to be able to appoint the state education superintendent himself or if he would want that power vested with the State Board of Education, which is almost entirely made up of gubernatorial appointees," said Brent Been. "I think that a dangerous precedent is being set here regarding too much power concentrated in the hands of the governor. Stitt already has direct oversight of five state agencies."
However, because the state's education system has been considered below par by several measurements, some people think a change could help raise the standard. Much of that opinion centers on test scores.
"Based on the low student scores and the low rating of the Oklahoma schools, I will support Gov. Stitt in any effort to improve the situation," said Ron Cross.
In a website poll at www.tahlequahdailypress.com, readers were asked if they agree with Stitt's proposal. Out of 97 respondents, 71 said they "absolutely disagree." Twelve readers said they "somewhat disagree." Nine said said they "absolutely agree." Three people said they "somewhat agree," and two readers were undecided.
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, and Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes could not be reached by press time.
