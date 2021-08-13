Most locals hope to see ice rink return this winter

Many locals called Tahlequah’s Snowflake Winter Festival Ice Rink a Christmas tradition, and they say they’re hoping it’s coming back for the upcoming holiday season.
The Arvest Foundation awarded the Tahlequah Sports League with a $15,000 grant, and officials plan to the funds to bring back the winter attraction.
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff, who is also TSL president, said there are many hurdles to overcome in the next three months. The Snowflake ice rink was never budgeted for 2019, and it was shelved by the current city administration.
During a recent Saturday Forum, only three or four people expressed doubt about the return of Snowflake, while several dozens favored it.
Juliet Colyer began taking figure skating lessons later in life, and said it was a childhood dream of hers to skate. Colyer, a podiatrist, was living in Tahlequah when the rink first opened, and then she commuted from Muskogee to skate every winter.
“I thought Snowflake was an important part of bringing the local community together,” said Colyer. “It promotes fitness and encourages downtown business growth. The outdoor nature of the festival seems [like] a perfect fit for these pandemic times.”
Colyer will be back on the ice if the festival returns, and she plans to shop locally for the holidays while in town.
“I would love to see it up for as long a season as the weather permits. What a fun way to brighten up another dreary indoor winter!” she said.
Professional figure skater Ellie Cornwell used to perform shows on the ice during the holidays in downtown Tahlequah. She would also love to teach skating lessons at the rink for anyone interested.
“I have a lot of ideas and experience in Christmas shows and events especially,” said Cornwell. “It was such a wonderful thing for me to be able to skate for my family who isn’t able to see me skate.
Heather Adel Alkire said the rink was a Christmas tradition for her family, and all of her children would enjoy a Christmas ice skating show and lessons, if possible.
“I would take my daughter there and let her skate,” said Alkire. “She loves to skate and I loved the family-oriented atmosphere that the rink brought to town.”
Ratliff said the move also depends on whether the U.S. has to go back on lockdown due to COVID-19.
