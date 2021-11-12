Most locals say they will have kids vaccinated against COVID

On Oct. 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, and by Nov. 1, Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital and other area clinics began administering them.
In Tahlequah, Hastings, NeoHealth, Walmart, and the Cherokee County Health Department, on 912 S. College Ave., are distributing the vaccine. It is not yet available at Reasor’s, Walgreens, Cox Drug, Northeastern Health System, or Tahlequah Drug Co.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to offer the vaccines to kids from 5 to 11,” said Scott Rosenthal, chief executive officer of NeoHealth “We have had a few parents sign their kids up for the vaccines. So far, we have not had negative outcomes from the initial vaccines we’ve given.”
NeoHealth is offering the Pfizer vaccine for children at its two Tahlequah locations: two days a week at the Medical Center Building, and two days a week at Tahlequah Pediatrics, 1310 Boone St.
“Each child is scheduled for a visit with one of the providers,” said Rosenthal.
Parents can make an appointment by calling 918-207-0773 or the pediatric office at 918-456-7700. For questions about the safety of the vaccine, patients are encouraged to call the administrative office at 918-772-3390 to schedule a time when an employee can explain what the vaccine is, and any possible side effects.
The CCHD is administering vaccines by walk-in from 8-11:30 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. from Monday to Friday. Legal guardians must be present, but are not required to bring in a photo ID of the child.
In a recent press release, Chuck Hoskin, principal chief of Cherokee Nation, announced that all children will be welcome to receive the vaccine at W.W. Hastings Hospital, regardless of tribal status, free of charge. The CCHD and NeoHealth are also not charging for the vaccine.
During a Nov. 6 Saturday Forum on Facebook, a number of readers chimed in.
“We will happily get our daughter down as soon as possible. We first want to do our part to help reduce spread by reducing cases. Second, we want the reduced risk of our child being sick,” said Robert Johnson.
Like Johnson, others in the community are excited to get the vaccine for their kids. While curbing the spread of the virus is a reason why some will get their children vaccinated, others have children with pre-existing conditions that could them more susceptible to the coronavirus.
“My 7-year-old will start his shots next week. I'm in health care, and watching people get so sick is awful. He’s an asthma child so I want to protect him. The flu makes him very sick as it is; COVID would be way worse,” said Rachel Donley.
Many Facebook users, like Danie Hinds, live in households where the virus has already taken its course.
“My kids are homes-schooled. Other than that, we prevent nothing. We wear masks only when it’s required, and they don’t wear them anywhere else. They got COVID in September and had absolutely no symptoms, and I have autoimmune disorders and had [the children] in the home and car with me, and didn’t get it. We will absolutely not be getting the vaccine,” she said.
Some parents plan to get their children vaccinated, but are waiting a bit to do so.
“My child will eventually be vaccinated. We’ll wait a couple of weeks before we get signed up, pending any dramatically unexpected hiccups from the vaccine," said Janelle Adair. "We’ve had deaths from COVID-19 affect our circle of loved ones, and I have adult friends who are still carrying long-term effects after recovering from COVID, so our family takes medically advised precautions like masks and social distancing. Our family members who are eligible have been vaccinated as well."
What you said
In a Tahlequah Daily Press website poll, readers weighed in with various responses. Fifty-one percent of users said they would absolutely plan to get their underage children vaccinated; 4 percent said they would probably get their children vaccinated; 5.5 percent said they would probably not; 38 percent said they would absolutely not; and 1 percent said they were uncertain.
