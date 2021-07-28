Most locals want to give ice rink another shot

A majority of local residents are apparently in favor of bringing back a popular winter attraction, even if it doesn't turn a profit.
Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff, who is also Tahlequah Sports League president, announced the group received a $15,000 grant from the Arrest Foundation. He said members would like to use the funds to bring back Tahlequah’s Snowflake ice skating rink.
"This grant's intended purpose is for downtown Tahlequah. Lots of hurdles to overcome between now and Nov. 19, but we are primed and ready," Ratliff said in a TSL Facebook post.
The Snowflake ice rink was never budgeted for 2019, and was shelved by the administration.
The City Council took no action to sell as surplus the rink, ice skates and the Zamboni that were part of the attraction.
Ratliff said TSL received a second bid on a chiller, and the cost for 60 days will run between $25,000 and $30,000. TSL is now awaiting an insurance quote that will likely be between $5,000 and $10,000 for 60 days.
“TSL plans to ask [Tahlequah Public Works Authority] for some assistance or forgiveness with the water and electric expense at their next board meeting,” he said.
During a July 24 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked if they thought the Snowflake rink should be given another chance, and if so, whether such features should be expected to make a profit. Most said that wasn't necessary, and that it gave children and families something fun to do over the holidays.
Ellie Cornwell said she is a professional figure skater and has even done a few Christmas shows at ice rink over the years.
“I have loved every moment of having a rink in my hometown, and I was terribly sad when it didn’t return,” said Cornwell. “I would love to help teach how-to-skates, for both hockey and figure skating, if you’ll decide to bring both types of skates.”
Cornwell added she’d like to perform shows for the holidays for the city.
Jeremy Combs said the ice rink generated foot traffic since it was placed in Norris Park, close to the downtown business district.
“It’s generating foot traffic in the business district and the businesses need to adapt their hours to take advantage of it. It’s an economic benefit,” said Combs.
But Glyn Ryals, long-time animal control officer before his retirement, said the city lost too much money with Snowflake, and that fixing the streets is more important.
Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce CEO-President Nathan Reed said the winter months are slower in terms of local tourism, and this attraction can bring more people in during that time.
“We fully support the efforts to open this attraction in Tahlequah again. I remember coming down when it was open a few years ago, so it has a large reach for bringing people to our community,” said Reed.
Ratliff said much work remains to be done, and TSL will need more help from sponsors throughout the community.
“I have had informal conversations with Tour Tahlequah and [Tahlequah Main Street Association], and both of those have an interest in bringing this back to downtown. I have not and will not make any formal requests until we have a better idea on the expenses and whether we can get this off the ground,” he said.
Ratliff said he and City Administrator Alan Chapman plan to meet with the Parks and Recreation Department next week to discuss rental details.
“[We] also [want] to hear from the Parks and Recreation Department about the condition of the coils. Visually they look OK, but that could be the deal-breaker if they start popping when they start getting rolled out,” said Ratliff.
Ratliff said the move also depends on whether the U.S. has to go back on lockdown due to COVID-19.
What you said
TDP asked readers on its website if they believed the seasonal attraction should be given another chance, now that officials say the city is in better financial shape. Forty-three percent agreed it should, whereas 21 percent said it should be dumped if the attraction doesn’t make a profit immediately. Eighteen percent indicated the attraction should be given a year or two, and 15 percent said it lost money before, so the city probably shouldn't take another chance.
