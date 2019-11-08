With the exception of the Tahlequah gauge, all Illinois River Basin U.S. Geological Survey Gauge Stations are reporting to have crested with water levels falling, according to a Friday morning press release by Ed Fite, vice president for Grand River Dam Authority Rivers Operations and Water Quality.
The U.S. Highway 62 Bridge gauge near Tahlequah is projected to crest around noon Friday at a projected peak of 14.0 feet. At 8:30 a.m., the gauge site was reporting a rising water level of 13.0 feet with flow of 14,100 cubic feet per second.
The river at the Watts U.S. Highway 59 Bridge Gauge crested Thursday night around 9 p.m., peaking at 17.06 feet and 18,718 cfs.
The Hampton Bridge Gauge at Chewey crested at 6 a.m. Friday morning, peaking at 13.67 feet and 17,222 cfs.
The State Highway 51 Bridge on Barren Fork Creek near Eldon crested on Thursday afternoon, reaching a peak of 14.15 feet and 12,092 cfs.
The Flint Creek Gauge at U.S. Highway 412 Bridge east of Kansas, Oklahoma, showed the water level peaked Thursday morning 8.80 feet and remained at crest until noon before the water level began to recede. Discharge was 3,266 cfs.
