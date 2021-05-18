Most schools offering summer food programs

After a brief hiatus, many Cherokee County students will be back not only to class, but to the daily routine of school lunches.
Some districts provide lunch only for students enrolled in class, while others serve meals or food boxes not just to those in school, but to all children in a family. There is no charge to students and families for most meals.
Tahlequah Public Schools will provide meals, including breakfast and lunch, to all children 18 and younger, said Dana Dobson, child nutrition director. They do not have to be enrolled at Tahlequah. She thinks it’s important to offer the meals after the normal school year ends.
“Good nutrition is essential all year long, not just when school is in session,” she said. “The summer food service program is a way to fill the gap during the summer months and keep children nourished and healthy, so they will be ready to learn when school returns in August.”
A typical meal might include chicken nuggets, a dinner roll, green beans, fruit cocktail and milk. Another sample from the menu is pizza, mixed vegetables, applesauce and milk.
Last year, TPS served about 600 breakfasts and lunches daily, and will be ready for the same number of children this year, adjusting as necessary, Dobson said.
She considers the program an asset for working parents whose children might not otherwise have access to this quality of meal.
“Children do not have to be present for meals to be picked up, which further eases the burden for working parents,” she said.
Meals will be available in the cafeterias at Greenwood Elementary, Sequoyah Head Start, and the Middle School Mondays through Fridays from June 1-30. Curbside pickup of meals will be on Thursdays at Cherokee Elementary from June 3-July 29. The district will deliver food to Fox Mobile Homes and Garden Walk Apartments from June 3 to July 29. Each child will receive five breakfasts and five lunches each Thursday.
At Briggs, all children 18 and under are eligible to receive free breakfasts and lunches. They do not need to be students or residents of the district, Superintendent Stephen Haynes said. The on-site program, running from June 1-25, will serve breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Five day meal boxes, consisting of breakfast and lunch, will be available from pickup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on May 24, June 1, 8, 15 and 22.
The Cherokee Nation will provide meals to children 18 and under from noon to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from May 24 to June 30. This year, they will be served at one site, the Sequoyah Schools cafeteria. For more information, email steve-jones@cherokee.org or call 918-453-5190.
Woodall Schools will offer weekly food pickups, which started this Monday. Parents will pick up food for the entire week every Monday through June 28. They need to call the school saying they want food for that week no later than 9 a.m. each Monday.
Hulbert schools will serve breakfast and lunch in the school cafeteria, beginning May 24 through July 2. Breakfast will be from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Parents will be able to eat by paying $2.25 for breakfast and $3.50 for lunch.
At Tenkiller and Grand View school districts, breakfast and lunch will be served only to those students enrolled in summer classes. Summer school at Grand View will be June 1-24.
Keys Public Schools is expected to serve meals, but did not return inquiries by press time. Parents of students at Shady Grove, Lowrey, Peggs, and Norwood should call the schools for specifics about meal programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.