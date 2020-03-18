With almost 10 percent of the country claiming Irish ancestry, St. Patrick's Day is a day of celebration for millions. But this year, due to COVID-19, many events were canceled or altered.
Students from McCafferty Academy of Irish Dance were scheduled to perform Tuesday in the Tahlequah Public Library. When the district library system decided to close, the group decided to give a brief show in Norris Park.
Tahlequah Creates was set to have the Celtic-driven band Bear Creek Troupe perform last Saturday night, but the group canceled. Kathy Tibbits said Tahlequah Creates is still open regular hours, but will have fewer staff and will stream its musical performances.
"This way, people who don't want to get out and risk exposure can still get great music," said Tibbits.
Across Muskogee Avenue, Kroner & Baer Pub not only canceled its St. Patrick's Day event, but is closed until further notice.
Owner Chris Whytal said they are following the recommendation of keeping groups to 10 and under.
"We want to protect the community and employees and our patrons," he said. "We will evaluate on a weekly basis."
Down the road, as of press time, The Branch was still ready to celebrate the wearing of the green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.