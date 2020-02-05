Most still oppose carrying guns on campuses

While Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced legislation to repeal the new permitless carry law that passed last year, another proposal has grabbed the attention of higher education officials and gun control advocates.
Senate Bill 1567, authored by State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, would allow the carrying of handguns on university campuses. The catch: They would be required to procure a handgun license and training, and the firearm would have to be concealed.
Gun rights supporters are touting the legislation as an appropriate step toward the right to self-defense, but college administrators and gun control proponents are concerned campus carry is a step too far. Public colleges and universities oppose the bill, and Northeastern State University has done the same.
"The current law states that no person shall carry a concealed weapon on a university campus unless they have been given written permission by the institutions's president," said Dan Mabery, vice president of university relations at NSU. "The current law ensures students, faculty, staff, and visitors at NSU experience a safe and secure campus focused on academic excellence. NSU supports retaining the current law regarding the possession of firearms as established by the Oklahoma Self-Defense Act."
Some states like Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Colorado already have similar measures to allow concealed carry on public colleges, universities, and technical schools. And at least four other states have proposals to repeal concealed carry on campus. Mabery said if S.B. 1567 were to pass, NSU would immediately need to educated all students, faculty, staff and vendors about the implications of the law.
"In other words, what to do when you see someone walking across campus or in a residence hall or classroom with a gun? I suspect we may have to expand the size of our CLEET-certified police department at a substantial expense," Mabery said. "The expense would be passed on to students and their families. In the event of a bona fide threat on campus, law enforcement's job will be incredibly complicated as they attempt to identify the criminals from others roaming the campus with guns. Senate Bill 1567 only complicated NSU's ability to ensure the safety of everyone on campus. The current law is working and should be left alone."
Oklahoma law, as of now, allows campus presidents and administrators to provide written consent to those who want to carry firearms, machetes, batons, loaded canes, hand chains and metal knuckles. The proposed bill would repeal that measure altogether.
Dahm and proponents of the bill have argued that the more weapons on a campus, the safer it is.
"Guns are used in thousands of self-defense instances each year in America," said Justin Kennedy, Cherokee County Young Republicans chair. "Who knows how many others go unreported, due to simply showing a weapon being enough to stop a would-be attacker?"
Kennedy pointed to other states, including three neighboring ones, that already have enacted campus carry, and said it is fully in line with the Second Amendment. He added that while "screechy anti-gunners" will undoubtedly oppose the bill, it is because they are either "uniformed or willfully ignorant" about self-defense weapons.
"I don't believe that someone should have to be unable to defend their life and body just because they want to get a higher education," said Kennedy. "College students should be just as able to be legally armed as any other law-abiding citizen."
Places in Oklahoma like casinos, courthouses, airports, elementary and secondary schools, and other facilities still prohibit the carrying of firearms. For instance, The Drillers ONEOK Field can deny admission to ticket holders carrying guns, as the law prohibits firearms in any publicly owned or operated sports arena or venue during a professional sporting event. Many people believe it should apply to college campuses, as well.
Nancy Garber, of the Cherokee County Democrats and former director of communications at NSU, served on a crisis management committee before her retirement. She said the prevailing view among educators leans away from weapons on campus.
"There's no question that weapons do not belong on a college campus," said Garber. "Law enforcement has no way of telling the good guys from the bad guys in an active shooter setting, nor do students, faculty and staff need to be concerned about concealed weapons in the 'wrong' hands."
As with many gun reform measures, the bill to allow handguns on university campuses has received mixed reviews. In an online poll, Daily Press readers were asked whether they support the bill. Out of 45 respondents, 24 said they don't support carrying guns on campus, regardless of the stipulations; seven said they "somewhat support the bill, with reservations"; seven support the measure as proposed; and seven support the legislation, but believe training and licenses should not be required, and open carry should be allowed.
In a Daily Press Saturday Forum on Facebook, readers were asked whether they support the bill or if they have concerns with it. The majority of responders said they don't think students should carry weapons, but some were OK with teachers carrying. And there were a couple of proponents of the legislation.
"Oh, hell no!" said Beth Melles. "As a professor, the moment they start allowing guns on campuses is the moment I start looking for a job in another state."
Forest Wilson said it's probably not a good idea for students to be allowed to carry on campus, but he liked the idea of staff members doing it, with the right training.
"The best way to stop an active shooter is to shoot back," said Wilson.
Craig Wing made an argument regarding military personnel who fight for the U.S., but are not allowed to bring their firearms to class.
"As a veteran and concealed-carry permit holder, I was told to go overseas and fight for and protect my country," he said. "But when you get home, you're not capable of making decisions to protect yourself and your classmates in a environment that was being targeted around the country by nut jobs. Talk about anxiety."
Brent Been, a public school teacher, called the idea "ludicrous" and compared concealed-carry on campus to an episode of "All in the Family," wherein the lead character, Archie Bunker, suggested all airline passengers be armed to prevent skyjacking.
"Bunker suggested a system where the stewardess passes out pistols at the beginning of the trip, and then picks up the pistols at the end of the trip," he said.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, and State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, could not be reached by press time. However, Meredith has expressed opposition to campus carry in the past, deferring to the wisdom of university administrators. Pemberton, in the past, has expressed support of allowing guns on campus.
