Although campaign rallies have taken a backseat to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 is still an election year, and with President Donald Trump holding his first campaign event since the outbreak began, Oklahomans are preparing themselves for another historic vote in November.
Perhaps two largest stories of the year, so far, have been the coronavirus and death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Both have garnered significant media attention, as well as varying points of view from the public. The events, though polarizing for many, haven't seemed to changed how most local voters plan to mark their ballots.
In January, the U.S. had its first confirmed case of COVID-19. In the second week of March, Trump halted travel from European countries, except Britain, and on March 13, he declared a national emergency. In mid-March, the U.S. began shutting down its economy and Americans started socially distancing themselves, working from home and shuttering their businesses.
Many have criticized the president's response to the virus, while others have argued he's reacted appropriately.
David Watts said he believes Trump did as good a job as could be expected.
"I don't agree with any forced shutdowns at all, though," Watts said. "Voluntarily is fine, but I simply don't believe in forcing people to stay in their homes or restricting their movement against their will."
The pandemic has given Watts a new outlook on Oklahoma's open carry law, as he was previously "on the fence" about the issue.
"After COVID, I think gun ownership and less gun restrictions like open carry could be the best defender of our freedom," he said. "The only way the COVID issue could affect my vote is in the [Cherokee County] sheriff's race. Many people aren't aware of the power sheriffs have, and a good one may be the only thing standing between you and a tyrannical local, state or federal government."
Brent Been called the president's coronavirus response a "train wreck."
"Trump failed to ramp up testing, and stockpile the PPE," he said. "And at the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Trump watched from the sidelines, while state officials implemented the necessary action to dampen the spread of the disease."
In March, Congress passed the CARES Act, a $2 trillion bill meant for coronavirus relief. Included in the legislation was $660 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program to assist small businesses that had fallen on hard times. The Small Business Administration and Trump administration initially said they would disclose recipients of the PPP, then walked back that stance, implying individual loan data would not be released. Then, on June 19, the SBA and Treasury Department officials said it would release data for businesses that received loans of more than $150,000, and that nearly 75 percent of the loans were for more than $150,000.
Cathy Cooper Cott has not appreciate the flip-flopping.
"The Trump administration has lied to the American people consistently throughout this pandemic and they continue to do so," said Cott. "This administration's refusal to disclose where taxpayer funding meant for small businesses actually went is possibly criminal."
Dylan Brown said he cannot, in good conscience, cast a vote for the man he blames for the pandemic on American soil.
"I've stopped listening to the things President Trump says when he did not take COVID-19 seriously," said Brown. "I've stopped associating with anyone not taking COVID-19 seriously. A virus is not political, but apparently in America, it is."
In the midst of the pandemic, the country has been in a state of civil unrest after the death of Floyd was captured on video, inciting protests across the country for police reform. The demonstrations have turned ugly at times, as protesters and police have clashed, while some cities saw the looting of big box stores, as well as small businesses. Many have argued that the deaths of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement officers show signs of systemic racism in the country. Others have pointed to underlying issues within police culture, and many have asserted incidents of police brutality are a result of a few bad apples.
The death of Floyd, however, doesn't appear to have swayed any local voters one way or another.
Michael Cummings said it won't change his vote, and he doesn't believe Trump has fostered racism.
"Racism is always a problem, but it is not huge problem within law enforcement or the justice system," he said. "The biggest problem is classism. Bully cops are like every other bully: They seek out the weak. Schoolyard bullies seek out those who can't physically fight back, bully cops seek out those they feel can't muster the resources to hold the cop accountable. Floyd's death is proof of that; he was murdered by white, Black, Asian and Hispanic [officers]."
For Watts, nothing about the Floyd story compels him to change his vote. He said it was an unfortunate story of "bad cops having no regret for human life," and doesn't believe racism is prevalent in the law enforcement community.
"The Floyd case, for example, has been hyped as racism from the beginning, while the only evidence at all to support that is, it was a white cop's knee on the neck of a black man," Watts said. "If you jump to say that's racist without any more evidence, you may want to analyze why you believe that to be true."
Other locals think differently. Cott said racism has been a major problem in law enforcement her entire life, and that she has been discontent with Trump's response to the death of Floyd, as well as overall police response to the protests.
"His response of getting on Twitter and posting/screaming 'Law and Order'? It is truly pathetic," she said. "His responses to protests over systemic racism in law enforcement? This administration's response to racism and police brutality is more and worse brutality. I rate this administration's response a zero."
Been was also quick to condemn Trump's response, or lack .
"He has not given any type of focused speech on the problem of systemic racism in America," Been said. "Joe Biden is asking the right questions many of the rest of us want answers to, and that is, 'Why, in this nation, do too many Black Americans wake up knowing they could lose their lives in the course of living their lives?'" he said. "I believe the police killing of Floyd has become emblematic of the excessive use of disproportionate force by law enforcement against African Americans."
While he doesn't believe the U.S. is racist at large, Brown does think the country's police tactics are grounded in racism.
"When I saw the video and heard the news of George Floyd, I was not surprised," he said. "The police in this country kill [people of color] all the time. It's sad we live in a country where it's so common to see your countrymen killed by the people who vowed to protect us. I lost hope in the U.S. police force after the death of Philando Castile."
Brown won't be casting a vote in 2020. He cannot, in good conscience, vote for a Democrat because of what he describes as the party's "constant praise and worship of the slaughter of unborn people of color by abortion."
"So, until we abolish the party systems or have a third candidate who is a viable alternative, I will not cast a vote for president," said Brown.
Cummings will be sticking with Trump this time around, because the Democrats are not offering anyone better.
"Biden has been around for years with nothing getting fixed," he said. "Plus, I honestly think he has the start of dementia. My prediction is he will drop shortly for 'health' reasons and the DNC will install a different candidate."
Been, on the other hand, originally supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, but plans to vote for Biden in November.
"The fact that Trump signed a tax code overhaul act in December of 2017 that favors the elite was disconcerting to me, and we need leadership that will put more cops on Wall Street, and look after the interests of the American worker and consumer in an effort to reduce income inequality in America - and that does include women and minorities," he said.
