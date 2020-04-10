With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting all walks of life, traditional Easter holiday spending is down almost half compared to previous years, according to a new WalletHub survey.
Many area residents are among those who will celebrate Easter this year without buying new outfits, candy, and Easter foods. And they won't be going to church - at least, not in person.
"What is most concerning is that 56 percent of people who went to church on Easter last year say they want to go again this year, if services are held," said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. "Fortunately, others are adapting to the circumstances more reasonably. Most people who celebrate Easter will end up staying at home, recognizing that limiting close contact will help flatten the curve and minimize the spread of COVID-19."
Having to stay at home doesn't mean all the worship services, egg hunts, and food will be set aside. Many local families, churches, and organizations will connect online.
Cara DuVall said her family will watch the livestream from their church, prepare Easter baskets, and have lunch at home.
"No big family get-together this year, just us and the kids, but still nice," she said.
Tahlequah United Methodist Church had already been streaming services, Bible study, and other events, and it will continue doing that through the pandemic.
"This year, we're holding fast to make sure we provide a safe opportunity for people to worship," said Rev. Matt Franks. "We're not doing an Easter egg hunt as in years past."
The 6 p.m. Good Friday service, for April 10, has been prerecorded, and will be uploaded on Facebook and YouTube.
"It features voices from all over the country. I have friends preaching for me and a poetry reading," said Franks. "I'm really looking forward to that."
The Easter Sunday service will be live on Facebook at 10 a.m., and available on YouTube later in the day.
Franks said his main concern is for people to stay safe, and five or fewer people help with the recordings. He said the feedback from the congregation has been positive so far.
The congregation has also been asked to continue connecting with five people.
"It can be any safe way to maintain connection: phone calls, text messages, snail mail, video chats," said Franks.
As for his family, Franks said they will do an all-family Zoom call when they get finished with church.
While her family had a trip scheduled, Melissa Harris said they will attend church online and have phone calls with others.
"Easter will be different because we had planned a trip to a state park, but the reservation was cancelled in mid-March," she said. "But there are a few traditions that will never change. We are baking our annual bunny cake and dying farm-fresh eggs. And I'm so grateful that we are still excited to see what the Easter bunny will leave."
Her daughter, Leslie, painted their front door to look like stained glass, featuring a cross in the middle.
Cornerstone Fellowship has been having an Easter photo scavenger hunt on Facebook.
New challenges are posted each morning on www.facebook.com/cfcok. On Friday, Cornerstone planned to host communion and a children's church lesson online.
A Sunday service will also be held virtually.
Some churches, such as Tahlequah First Baptist and Crescent Valley, had requested members to send in short videos of their families, so they could be broadcast on Easter to keep communities connected.
St. Brigid Catholic Church will keep its sanctuary open during the day for private prayer, and confessions will be heard Friday, 5-7 p.m., and Saturday, 4-6 p.m.
A livestream of Easter Sunday Mass will be in English at 9 a.m., and in Spanish at 10:30 a.m.
Anna Nong will livestream the Mass from St. Brigid. She said her family will have Easter baskets, an egg hunt in their backyard, and a small family dinner with ham and banana pudding.
29 Eleven Church is holding a Good Friday family communion at 7 p.m. on Facebook. The church will also have a virtual egg hunt on Easter Sunday following its online Kids' Party. Visit www.facebook.com/29ElevenChurch.
Cookson United Methodist Church will have a drive-up parking lot service beginning at 10 a.m. Easter, according to Darcy Hicks.
Check individual church websites and Facebook pages for other online services available for Easter Sunday.
