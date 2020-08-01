OKLAHOMA CITY – The Mother & Baby Center at The Children’s Hospital seeks to educate families who have begun dreaming of having a baby through a virtual workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
Attendees will be joined by Karl Hansen, fertility specialist; Katie Smith, obstetrics and gynecology specialist; and Stefanie Bryant, high-risk specialist who will share their expertise and help guide those who have decided it’s time to start thinking about planning a family but are unsure of where to start.
Topics will include: fertility, prenatal care, high-risk obstetrics, and delivery. The concern of starting a family during a pandemic will also be addressed by these experts who have all safely guided women through fertility treatments, prenatal care and delivery during this time.
Register by email at healthmatters@oumedicine.com. Note “Dreamin’ About A Baby” in the subject line. Participants will receive a Zoom link Aug. 12, the morning of the class.
