The parent of a student at Northeastern State University who tested positive for COVID-19 is alleging the institution has failed to address the situation, but NSU officials are refuting her claim.
As students, faculty and staff of all education levels have returned to the classroom, dozens of local individuals have already tested positive for COVID-19. Public schools in Cherokee County are struggling to meet education requirements as cases require quarantining among teachers and students. Most voluntarily and immediately provide patrons with data as they receive it.
Nancy Hippler, of Wagoner, said her son called her on Wednesday, Aug. 26, after he started showing symptoms of the coronavirus. He immediately packed up his belongings in his Cobb Hall dormitory, and took a test the next day.
On Monday, Aug. 31, he learned he had tested positive, and Hippler claims nobody at NSU informed his roommates or returned his notification to school officials.
"They never took any steps to get a hold of any of his roommates to let them know," she said. "He did, obviously, but the school has taken no steps to do anything about sanitizing the room, about getting a hold of them, and having the roommates get tested."
Hippler said the student is a member of the NSU band, and that he's been around many other band members for practice. Hippler, who has mentioned the situation on Facebook timelines and contacted the Daily Press via Private Messenger, said she wants to see safety precautions and contact tracing done.
"I would absolutely love to see them do something about it," she said. "The students need to know there's positive cases. They need to try and find out maybe where it came from. Their room needs to be cleaned up."
Dan Mabery, vice president of University Relations, said NSU is concerned for any member of the community, including the student, who experiences the virus. He said, however, that this student's roommates were contacted the same day he received his positive results.
"One roommate had not been in housing between [Aug. 20 and 31] and was not exposed," Mabery said. "None of this student's roommates have presented symptoms or had a positive test for the virus. All roommates who have been exposed are following NSU protocols. The university is thankful for the quick response from the Housing Department in following established protocols to provide a safe living environment for our students."
According to NSU's student guide to COVID-19, students who believe they have been exposed should self-quarantine from others immediately and arrange for testing.
Students should also continue to quarantine while they await test results. If the test returns negative, but the student still feels ill, he or she should quarantine until being fever-free for 72 hours.
According to the guide, once a positive test is confirmed, NSU will initiate protocols for cleaning, notification and accommodation.
While the student was reportedly still showing symptoms of the coronavirus on Friday, his mother said he is doing better than previously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.