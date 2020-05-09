Mother's Day to be celebrated at distance for some

Holidays tend to bring families together for a special meal or outing, but this Mother's Day will be different for many.
The COVID-19 outbreak has made many aware of how fragile their elders or immunocompromised family members can be. Even as businesses are reopening, some community members will continue to practice social distancing, even with their own family members.
Tahlequah resident Nancy Taylor would love to spend time in person with her family this weekend.
"I just want to hug my kids and grandkids," said Taylor, who has not been with them since March 17. "Thank goodness for FaceTime."
This is the first year Sandra Childress Craig's mother is in a nursing home.
"We haven't been able to visit her for over six weeks now, only by phone and FaceTime," posted Craig on a TDP Facebook question. "We hope to have a family parade - stay in vehicles - with signs, balloons, etc. in front of the nursing home. She is a young 93 years old."
"Parades" of that sort have been used by numerous residents the past couple of months, and they offer a way to share smiles, symbols of love, and maybe a chance to throw a card out a car window.
Cynthia Davis Cavin is 66 and diabetic. She's been isolated for eight weeks, and is sheltering-in-place with her son-in-law's 83-year-old mother.
"My two kids and six grandkids from Tulsa are coming to Tahlequah to visit through my glass door. They are bringing Mexican food," Cavin wrote on a Facebook post. "She'll get to visit her son through the door and we'll heat up our Chuy's meal for supper. I'm sure our Mother's Day will be very meaningful and memorable."
Cavin said she reminded her housemate, who has dementia, about the upcoming visit.
"Her eyes lit up, and I told her that tomorrow, we'll set some chairs out in the lawn for them all and put some toys on the porch for the kids. I'll bring that up a few more times so she'll have lots of happy anticipation," she said.
Renee Fite will finally get to meet her 6-week-old granddaughter, Genevieve June. She and her husband will join their son and daughter-in-law, Drs. John and Elizabeth Fite, at Elizabeth's parents' lake house.
"We'll be wearing face masks and social distancing except for cuddling the baby girl," said Fite. "He works in hospitals in Memphis as a radiologist and she's going back to work next week for VA as a dermatologist. While concerned about contact, we also feel that if we don't see her now, it could be months.
Her son and his family are moving to Kansas City, Missouri, in June for a year as he completes a fellowship in pediatric radiology.
"We are sheltering at home in hopes of being here for our children and grandchildren," said Fite.
For some, best friends are like family and they will open their homes to them.
It's an annual tradition for Cherokee Lowe's family to host a Mother's Day tea party with her best friend, Katy June, and her family and others.
"It is so much fun," said Lowe. "We dress up and wear hats, and eat fancy sandwiches and fruit tarts with our tea."
