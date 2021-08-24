MOTHER'S MILK: Society embraces breastfeeding more these days; NSU even has a lactation room

Health experts and local mothers are explaining the benefits of nursing their babies, with August being National Breastfeeding Month.
While there are many benefits for both the mother and infant with breastfeeding, some say the decision to do so was a personal one.
“It was an entire education process for myself, my family, and a lot of people who were connected to me,” said Kendra Sweet, mother of three. “The breastfeeding journey has had its many challenges and moments of frustration.”
Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson has been candid about her struggles with breastfeeding, and some woman have even criticized the mother of two for bottle-feeding her infants when that seemed to be her only option.
Beth Melles, who nursed her two children, said she didn’t have any issues with breastfeeding, but she knows some women do.
“Ultimately, I think what is most important is that whatever you do works for you and the baby,” Melles said. “I think everyone has no idea what they are doing in the moment.”
As some mothers feel they've been ridiculed when selecting baby formula in the grocery store, others may be too shy, or even ashamed, to breastfeed in public.
Melles said she was never shamed for feeding her babies out in the open, and it wasn’t something she covered up.
“Kind of silly, but I was hoping that someone would say something to me, because I had a lot of pent-up anger from sleep deprivation, and I was ready to lose it with them,” she said.
More public places these days are accommodating nursing mothers and creating lactation rooms for convenience. Northeastern State University has added a lactation room in the University Center on its Tahlequah campus.
“Someone on campus said they’d like to see one due to the lack of lactation spaces on campus,” said Chris Adney, NSU assistant vice president of Auxiliary Services. “Anyone can use it, and that’s why we chose this location.”
The secluded room is across from the NSU Ballroom, and the idea is for anyone who may be a student, faculty, or an event goer to be able to use it.
“We try to leave it open and accessible. It’s secure from the inside so they come in and they can lock it, but we do try to leave it open,” said Adney.
New mom Ana Davis Landsaw is still on maternity leave. She said she hasn’t been able to use a lactation room just yet, but she loves the idea.
Sweet, who’s used the lactation room at the Tulsa Zoo, prefers the more private rooms, as she’s not quite comfortable with having her breasts exposed in public.
“I prefer to having a space that prioritizes that family and their organic nature to meet the needs of one another from wherever they are,” she said. “I didn’t know NSU had a lactation room [and] that’s awesome. As a mother who considers returning to school, that’s definitely a selling point for our local university.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, babies should be breastfed exclusively up to six months, with continued breastfeeding and complementary foods up to 2 years or older.
Nearly 60 percent of mothers don’t breastfeed for as long as they intend to, and there are several reasons why: issues with lactation and latching, concerns about nutrition and weight, concerns about taken medication while breastfeeding, lack of support or parental leave at work, and unsupportive hospital practices and policies.
Jordan Baldonado gave birth on Tuesday, Aug. 24, and her newborn had no issues latching onto her breast in the hospital room.
“It can be hard and sometimes painful, but relaxing and getting through the first 30 days or so, I think, is the hardest part,” Baldonado said.
Sweet advises any mother who considers breastfeeding to be patient with herself throughout the process.
“Don’t be afraid to integrate other feeding techniques and push yourself, no matter what, past 8 weeks, because it is a great threshold once you get to the other side,” she said.
Cherokee Nation was sought for comment in regard to possible lactation rooms at the tribal complex, but a response was not received by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.