GROVE – Injury collision took place on May 12 at 9:51 p.m. on OK-125, 117 feet east of E. 260rd, approximately 2.3 miles west of Grove in Delaware County.
Douglas Dainty, 36 years old, drove a Harley Davidson motorcycle and failed to negotiate the curve to the left and overturned several times. He was transported by Air Evac to Freeman Hospital In Joplin and was admitted with serious injuries to the trunk and head. The condition of the driver is under investivation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.