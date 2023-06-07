Motorcycles riding across the county has become more prevalent as warmer weather approaches, and while it can be relaxing and sometimes exhilarating, it is also important for the rider and other motorists to remember to stay safe.
“I think a good rule of thumb for drivers of any type of vehicle is to always watch other drivers,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault. “But for motorcycle drivers, you’re sometimes hard for people in cars to see; make sure you’re being safe to offset drivers who aren’t being safe.”
According to the National Safety Council, in 2021, while motorcycles made up 3% of all registered vehicles and less than 1% of all vehicle miles traveled in the United States, motorcyclists accounted for 14% of all traffic fatalities, 17% of all occupant fatalities, and 3% of all occupant injuries.
In Oklahoma, one must be licensed or endorsed to drive a motorcycle. Motorcyclists also have to pass a written test and a driving test.
District 1 Cherokee County Commissioner Bobby “Cub” Whitewater, who has been riding motorcycles for 33 years, said he finds it to be calming.
“It is very relaxing to me, from riding the hills and curves in northwest Arkansas to riding the Million Dollar Highway between Silverton and Ouray, Colorado,” he said. “You are able to feel, see, and smell everything, while riding. I would say mentally, it definitely helps me to fully recharge. And I always have met the absolute nicest people while riding; it’s like a brotherhood, for sure.”
In addition to enjoying the tranquility of riding motorcycles, to be safe while riding, Whitewater recommends always wearing safety gear because of the little protection drivers have.
Each year in Oklahoma, an average of 76 motorcycle riders and passengers are killed in traffic crashes and 991 are injured, according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. In 2021, there were 1,285 motorcycle-involved crashes.
In Cherokee County, however, Chennault said in his experience, motorcycle crashes are much less common than car and truck collisions. And they typically don’t result in a fatality, but do involve more serious types of injuries.
“Safety is important while driving any type of vehicle, but motorcycle drivers need to be extra safe because they aren’t afforded the protection of being inside a vehicle that has safety features like cars and trucks,” he said.
Helmets are a simple and effective way to reduce the likelihood of injury or death during a collision. The Department of Transportation reported that in 2021, nearly 70% of those killed in motorcycle-involved collisions in Oklahoma were not wearing a helmet.
Motorcycle helmet laws vary by state. In Oklahoma, only riders under 18 are required by law to wear a helmet.
When it comes to sharing the road while riding a motorcycle, Whitewater said to drivers should always leave plenty of distance between them and the vehicle in front of them, because of unexpected road debris and/or unexpected stops, and when gearing down they should slow down and always use their brakes a little so the vehicle behind knows they’re slowing down.
“Never assume the other vehicle sees you; pretend you are invisible,” said Whitewater.
For those driving vehicles and sharing the road with motorcyclists, Whitewater recommends to “look twice and save a life.”
“Follow the same advice as motorcyclists and always leave plenty of distance between you and the motorcycle because of unexpected road debris and/or unexpected stops. Also, a lot of motorcyclists slow by gearing down, so you may not see any brake light until they have already slowed down a great deal,” he said. “Be patient; I realize we are living in a fast-paced world, but we should be mindful as well as respectful to those out enjoying the day.”
