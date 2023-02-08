Motorists already having difficulty with roundabout construction

Construction to Tahlequah’s roundabout has started and is already drawing complaints from some local drivers.
The much-anticipated but rather controversial U.S. Highway 62/State Highway 82 roundabouts will improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation District 1 Engineer Chris Wallace.
The rationale is the need to alleviate congestion issues that arise when drivers have to sit through two or three cycles of the traffic lights during rush hour in the morning and afternoons.
"Roundabouts are a common intersection type that have been shown to reduce traffic delays and improve safety," ODOT stated on its website.
There have been 25 documented vehicle crashes at the intersection since 2013, and for 72% of those, traffic congestion was deemed a contributing factor.
Construction began Monday, Feb. 6, and Wallace said it should be completed in April or May.
"Now there's two things happening. We're building all of this, but what we're also going to do is resurface all the way up to where Southridge Road is. When they built the casino they did some resurface work on the highway, and we're going to tie into that," Wallace said during an open house in December.
The intersection is closed to turning traffic during construction, but two temporary detours are being used. One lane in each direction will be open, using the westbound lanes, and a temporary signal will be placed at the southeast detour. Those will be removed when construction is complete.
Hundreds of comments from locals were posted on Facebook in regard to the roundabouts. Many say they are not happy with the decision to build those in or around Tahlequah. Karen Carman Wood said a major car crash almost happened Monday evening as drivers tried navigating the route.
“I pray no one loses their life through the build process of the roundabout. Lack of attention while driving in these area is a huge issue. I don’t know that a roundabout or stop light can fix that, unfortunately,” she said.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault addressed the public on Facebook Wednesday, Feb. 8, describing some of the problems he's observed. Chennault said he has been told many times about the traffic picking up in the areas of Stick Ross Mountain Road, Coffee Hollow Road, and Park Hill Road by drivers trying to bypass the construction zone. Chennault and deputies have spent time monitoring traffic on Coffee Hollow Road.
"[On Feb. 7] from 4:30 p.m. until a little later after 6 p.m., three of my deputies and I were in those areas again, monitoring and running radar. Most of the drivers kept their speed at or a little above the 35 mph speed limit," Chennault said.
Deputies flashed their emergency lights to let drivers know to slow down.
"I feel a one- or two-day 'grace period' for not citing speeders in these problem areas is more than reasonable, and CCSO deputies will begin issuing citations [Feb. 8]," he said.
The sheriff said he hopes everyone can get through the next 90 days as construction continues.
"I'm trying, professionally as sheriff of Cherokee County, to keep an open mind about the long-term benefit of the [roundabout], but personally, I think it's a little ridiculous and can't figure out what problem we're trying to fix," Chennault said.
Pavement overlay on U.S. 62 from the intersection north of Willis Road will also be included in the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.