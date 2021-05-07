Motorists to see detours as street work continues

Tahlequah motorists should expect detours later in the week, as several street projects are underway.
City Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said projects can vary, depending on weather, and temperatures have to be at a certain level to repave roadways.
Repairs and construction to Pendleton Street began Thursday, May 6.
“The weather keeps throwing us back, and that’s kind of like what’s over there by Reasor’s,” Smith said. “We went other there this week and did some work on Reasor Street. There was a big chunk of concrete, we had saw out they did that yesterday.”
Superintendent William “Buddy” Harris said the ground in the area is where water has drained and built up overtime.
“It just won’t leave that area, and when it freezes, it has to go somewhere and it makes that road bust,” Harris said.
Eleven different roadways in Tahlequah have buckled due to February's arctic weather, and now, those are a priority for Smith and Harris.
Smith said the block between East Morgan Street, and Spring Street on North Muskogee Avenue will be closed, Wednesday, May 12, through Friday, May 14.
“They’re going to be bringing in a crane in front of Sam and Ella’s and have that closed off next week,” Smith said.
One of the several bond projects underway is sidewalk construction on Choctaw Street. The work started Wednesday, May 5, and could take up to three to four weeks to complete, depending on weather.
In 2013, voters approved a bond issue for close to $22 million for improvements, which got the city's capital needs caught up. The bonds were for $24.5 million, with interest of $7.5 million. In 2018, the city completed two major street renovation projects that included Bluff Avenue and West Fourth Street over the past few years.
Mayor Sue Catron signed a contract with CEI, Crittenden Enterprises for the sidewalk work on Wednesday, April 7.
