Cherokee Nation District 3 Tribal Councilor David Walkingstick proposed legislation to give tribal employees a raise during an Executive and Finance Committee meeting Tuesday, but it failed to get onto the agenda.
Walkingstick attempted to add two legislative acts to the committee’s agenda. The first was to establish a pay raise for tribe’s employees. The proposal was to give $3,000 raises for people currently making less than $40,000, $2,500 raises for those making less than $60,000, and $2,000 raises for anyone with a salary higher than $60,000.
“Cost of living in Oklahoma has increased at a faster rate than we’ve paid our staff, and some of our employees haven’t had a pay raise in seven years, including medical staff,” said Walkingstick.
The raises would have impacted around 3,500 employees in the tribe’s government arm and it would have cost around $12 million, according to Jody Reece, executive director of financial oversight for council. The Cherokee representatives discussed placing the legislation on the agenda, but ultimately decided not to.
“I think it’s imperative that we start talking about employee pay raises,” said District 7 Councilor Canaan Duncan. “I just got this in front of me. I know you guys [councilors] did, too. Our financial guy hasn’t even got to look through it. So I think if we’re going to do this, we need to do it right, because our employees deserve us to do it right for them.”
Councilors debated on whether it should have been brought up during the committee meeting or at another time. District 2 Councilor and Council Speaker Joe Byrd said Walkingstick should have proposed the legislation sooner.
“When you’re going to talk about salaries, you do that through the budget process, not in a E&F meeting,” said Byrd. “That’s the way it’s always been, just for your information council members. That goes through the budget process, and we are not in the budget process yet.”
The second piece of legislation Walkingstick tried to add to the agenda would have increased the monthly dividend from Cherokee Nation Businesses by 10 percent to pay for the raises. The council did not add the item to the agenda. Walkingstick said that “the council argued that a vote needed to wait until budget hearings later in the year, when those of us who are termed out will no longer be in office.”
“The council will have to include employee raises in the budget hearing next month,” said Walkingstick, referring to how a pay raise might come to fruition. “Otherwise, the people could petition to get them in through a ballot initiative.”
