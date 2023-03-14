For those interested in movie making, there is a new Facebook Group called Hollywood Tahlequah Movie Makers.
The open group is filled with informative links featuring how-to procedures, as well as behind the scenes details related to the world of film. The group is geared to innovative people who want to post their creations, share ideas or even collaborate with others.
The motivation behind establishing this group had to do with Tahlequah being so far from the main locus of movie-making in Oklahoma – in other words, Oklahoma City – and the need to establish a local community for up and coming visual artists.
Existing members of the group include established professionals, hobbyists as well as the "movie curious" lot. Organizers say the group is a good place to get questions answered and to begin networking.
Formed and Administered by Steve Cypert, instructor for the ICTC Movie Production Basics short course, Hollywood Tahlequah Movie Makers welcomes all of good will to join, follow and participate online.
"Be sure to tell your friends about us," he said.
