OKLAHOMA CITY – Two Oklahoma organizations are partnering to encourage Oklahomans to move outdoors in honor of Parks and Recreation and Picnic Month by offering a free two-night stay at an Oklahoma State Park.
Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, has joined with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department to inspire Oklahoma families to get their daily physical activity at Oklahoma State Parks this month.
Outdoor recreation is pivotal to cultivating a healthy lifestyle, especially for families. Kids need 60 minutes and adults need 30 minutes of physical activity each day. Oklahoma’s many state parks offer an array of locations to get some fun physical activity this summer.
“We know how critical physical activity is to the overall health of Oklahomans,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “This partnership with Oklahoma Tourism will help Oklahomans take advantage of the numerous opportunities to be active and explore the beautiful, tobacco-free parks all around our state.”
Oklahoma Tourism promotes more than 30 parks across the state, offering activities like biking, swimming, hiking, fishing, horseback riding and more. Families can pack a healthy meal full of fruits and veggies to make sure they’re providing their bodies proper nutrition while exploring. There are plenty of free, healthy picnic and infused water recipes available at ShapeYourFutureOK.com for inspiration.
Snap a picture or video at a state park and submit it before Aug. 1 at ShapeYourFutureOK.com for a chance to win a free two-night stay in a cabin at an Oklahoma State Park of your choice.
Parks include Lake Thunderbird State Park in Norman, Sequoyah State Park in Hulbert, Roman Nose State Park in Watonga, Lake Murray State Park in Ardmore, Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton, and Great Plains State Park in Mountain Park. For a full list of parks, visit TravelOK.com.
Shape Your Future is a community health education intervention that encourages Oklahomans to eat better, move more, and be tobacco free. SYF strives to educate parents, teachers, caregivers and all Oklahomans on how to make the healthy choice the easy choice. For more information, visit ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
TSET serves as a partner and bridge builder for organizations shaping a healthier future for all Oklahomans. TSET provides leadership at the intersections of health by working with local coalitions and initiatives across the state, cultivating innovative and life-changing research, and working across public and private sectors to develop, support, implement and evaluate creative strategies to take advantage of emerging opportunities to improve the public’s health. TSET – Better Lives Through Better Health. To learn more, go to: tset.ok.gov.
