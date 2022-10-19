Moves later in life may be part of trend toward 'aging in place'

For older adults, moving to a new home is often accompanied by changes in disability status and the need for further assistance.
According to a recent report from the U.S. Census Bureau, adults aged 65 and older with disability — which includes respondents who reported vision, hearing, cognitive, ambulatory, self-care or independent living difficulty — were more likely to move than those without a disability. That's a difference of 8.3 percent versus 5.1 percent.
This may be part of a larger trend. Century 21 Realtor Associate Edna Kimble said the new buzz phrase is “aging in place.”
“My 65-plus clients are looking to downsize from much larger homes and/or homes with stairs to single-level homes that have wide doors and showers that are easily accessible,” said Kimble. “The buyers are looking to make one final move and not need to leave their homes in the future due to their not being wheelchair-accessible.”
Improved accessibility is not the only reason Kimble’s older clients tend to move.
“Some of my 65-plus clients are selling so they can move closer to their adult children,” she said. “They don't necessarily need assistance, but their children are pushing them to move closer so they will be available if and when assistance is needed.”
Assistance is available for older adults who wish to stay in their own homes.
Under the ADvantage Waiver program, Oklahoma Human Services provide services to adults with a goal of allowing “Medicaid eligible persons who need nursing facility level of care to remain at home or in the residential setting of their choosing while receiving the necessary care.”
To to be eligible, recipients must qualify for SoonerCare; be 65 years of age, or be a disabled adult as determined by the Social Security Administration; be determined to meet the Nursing Facility institutional level of care by nursing staff of the OKDHS Aging Services Division; not have a diagnosis of intellectual disabilities or must have a cognitive impairment; reside in their own home or family member's home; and have needs that can be safely met with waiver services and family or community supports.
Services offered include case management, advantage personal care, environmental modifications, specialized medical equipment, home delivered meals, among many more.
More work is being done in the area to provide support to older adults.
Lora Buechele, coordinator for Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program, said the HLP does work with farmers' markets to promote the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program.
"One of our goals with the Cherokee County Mobile Market is to reach community members who are at higher risk for food insecurity and lack access to healthy foods. The aging population in Cherokee County falls within that population," said Lora Buechele, coordinator for Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program. "Additionally, we are working towards social support groups for physical activity within the aging population."
