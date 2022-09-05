SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.
Emily Williams of Hulbert made the Missouri State University's summer 2022 dean's list.
For undergraduate students, criteria includes enrollment in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.00 scale.
For more information about MSU, visit www.missouristate.edu.
