MURFREESBORO, Tennessee – Middle Tennessee State University student James Schaus, of Park Hill, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
Schaus, who is majoring in audio production, was among 5,430-plus students who made the list.
To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours. Founded in 1911 as one of three state normal schools for teacher training, Middle Tennessee State University is one of the oldest and largest undergraduate universities in the state of Tennessee.
With a fall enrollment averaging more than 21,000 students for the past several years, MTSU remains committed to providing individualized service in an exciting and nurturing atmosphere where student success is the top priority.
