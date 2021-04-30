Congressman Markwayne Mullin, OK-02, is accepting applications for a new Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program position in his Claremore and Muskogee offices.
The program provides wounded and-or disabled veterans an opportunity to gain experience in Congress. These two-year, paid stints help broaden career prospects.
“Our nation’s disabled service members have sacrificed so much,” said Mullin. “With military careers often cut short by life-altering injuries, it is critical that we provide the tools, resources, education, and experiences they need to develop new passions and secure employment.”
Before July 1, veterans should go to www.usajobs.gov and search “Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program” for information. The program is limited to veterans who were: honorably discharged; released from active duty within the past five years; terminal pay grades at or below E-5 or O-3; 20% or greater service-connected disabilities (waived with a Purple Heart). Vets who have a 20-year or Temporary Early Retirement Authorization retirement are not eligible.
