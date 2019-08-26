Congressman Markwayne Mullin, District 2 Republican, held a telephone town hall for Oklahomans on Monday, during which he weighed in on President Donald Trump’s recent interest in purchasing Greenland from Denmark, the trade war with China, and a bill to prohibit robocalls.
Trump recently told reporters his administration is looking into purchasing Greenland, although Greenland Premier Kim Kielsen said it wasn’t for sale and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the idea absurd. But Republicans have shared Trump’s enthusiasm in buying the world’s largest island, asserting it would secure strategic interests for the country.
Mullin blamed the media for the Greenland flap.
“The press is trying to make the president sound like he’s fell off his rocker and make a bid deal that he’s even mentioned buying Greenland, but there’s a history here with the United States,” said Mullin. “After Germany invaded Denmark in 1940, the U.S. quickly deployed forces to protect Greenland.”
Mullin said the U.S. has maintained a military presence since then and mentioned that President Harry Truman attempted to buy Greenland in 1946 for $100 million. He added it is “interesting” that media would “undermine” the president and also mislead the country “by not telling them the strategic purpose” for purchasing Greenland.
“We know the president has made it very clear that national security is a high point for him; making America first is a high point for him,” said Mullin. “So it shouldn’t surprise people that know that, that he would even make that mention.”
Trump and the U.S. have had an ongoing trade dispute with China, with both countries imposing tariffs for over a year. China recently announced it hopes to end the trade war with the U.S., and Mullin said it’s a sign that Trump was right to increase tariffs on Chinese products.
“Quickly you saw the yen drop, you saw the Asian markets react negatively to it, and China came back and said, ‘OK, let’s calmly talk about how we get out of this tit-for-tat with trade,’” said Mullin. “Once again, it shows the president is very strong and he’s right on target with what he needs to be, because China has been taking advantage of the United States to the sum of $600 billion. We have been essentially subsidizing our middle class and been trying to make it to where we’re trying to build their middle class and at the same time we’re losing our middle class.”
H.R. 3375 is a bill introduced to amend the Communications Act of 1934 with the goal of stopping robocalls. It recently passed the House of Representatives, and Mullin said now it has to be passed through the Senate.
Mullin said preventing robocalls from occurring will largely rely on network providers and carriers, and that the bill will give them the “legislative backing” to do so.
“They already have the technology to be able to cut this stuff out, anyways,” he said. “They have been working closely with us on this. They’re OK with helping us. I believe we’re going to be able to make this thing happen without question.”
Although Mullin expressed optimism in having the bill passed, he also said scammers will “figure out another way to go around it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.