U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin held another telephone town hall Tuesday, during which he delivered an "update" in impeachment inquiry launched against President Donald Trump.
Mullin mentioned that this is only the fourth time for presidential impeachment hearings to take place, but said this time Congress "are in search of a crime, in my opinion."
"There hasn't been one single person that's came forward to give that testimony that had even first-hand knowledge or has even said that," said Mullin. "In fact, when they've been asked, every witness that has been asked so far if the president committed quid pro quo, committed a crime, an impeachable offense, or bribery, they have all said no."
Trump is accused to soliciting a foreign government to investigate a political opponent. He has denied any attempt to coerce foreign leaders to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and has insisted his conversation with Ukraine's president was "perfect," and part of his effort to fight corruption.
Transcript of the Trump's July 25 conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has been released by White House staffers. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified Tuesday, has told impeachment investigators that some topics were omitted from that record, but testified the transcript was "substantively correct."
Mullin once again called out media outlets for "trying to debunk that it wasn't word for word," and pointed out Vindman's assertion that the transcript was "substantively correct."
"Keep in mind, the president's calls haven't been recorded since Nixon," said Mullin. "And a stenographer, the same thing that which is a court reporter, was following the transcript and was reporting it as the call took place, so it was very accurate. And as we said, the lieutenant colonel today that testified, he even said the transcript was accurate."
But while Vindman said the transcript was accurate for the most part, he also testified Trump's request of Zelensky to investigate Biden was more of a demand than a request, due to a "power disparity" between the U.S. and Ukraine. And soliciting, accepting, or receiving anything of value from another nation in connection with an election is a violation of federal election law. Vindman also said it was improper for the president to demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and political opponent.
Mullin insisted the phone conversation was more about "congratulations and it was two presidents speaking to themselves," and that Vindman's concern about it does not mean Trump should be impeached.
"He said he was uncomfortable with it, that he didn't like it, that it was irregular - all of this, but none of it is impeachable. He may not have liked the way the conversation happened, but the president of the United States - our commander in chief - was the one that was having those conversations. He's not elected by the people and just because he was uncomfortable with the situation, that doesn't mean an impeachable offense took place."
Mullin also criticized Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.
"He has publicly went out there and has lied to the American people multiple times, including on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, when he went out to the national television audience on MSNBC and CNN, and both times said that he didn't have any knowledge, or knew who the whistleblower was, or had met with the whistleblower," said Mullin.
Mullin said he believes that Schiff met with the whistleblower in before Aug. 12, but also said, "we don't know the exact date, because they won't allow the whistleblower to come out and testify." He also thinks Democrats will try to impeach Trump the week of Dec. 16.
"I believe the Democrats up here, led by Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, is trying to figure out that week what day they're going to impeach the president of the United States, not based on any evidence, not based on any treason, high crime, misdemeanor or bribery, which is set by the Constitution if they're of impeachable offense," he said. "There's none of that that's going to be presented."
