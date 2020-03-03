Mullin compares coronavirus to influenza

Congressman Markwayne Mullin, OK-2, held a telephone town hall Monday evening, during which he discussed the impact of the coronavirus in the U.S.
After reports of faulty testing kits for the coronavirus circulated around the country, Mullin told constituents that news outlets have not told the whole story. He also compared the number of coronavirus cases to the number of flu cases in the U.S. "to put things in perspective."
There have been reports that state and local labs received faulty testing kits from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but Mullin said three different testing kits have rolled out, two of which were specific in what they tested for, while the third was "kind of a catch-all testing kit."
"The one that was the test-all testing kit was faulty, and it was the one that was used the least out of all of them," he said. "So out of the three kits that we've put to market to be able to test for the coronavirus, two of them worked, one of them that was the least used of them all didn't work, but the news - and I'm truly meaning this - the news wants to scare the American people I believe for… I guess just so they can up more ratings or give people more reason to watch, and they're not telling you all the facts behind that."
Mullin also delivered some numbers on the coronavirus, comparing it to the 2019-2020 flu season. He said while there have been 89 cases of the coronavirus and six deaths in the U.S., 32 million Americans caught the flu this season, and 18,000 people have died.
"The information that we're getting is the coronavirus affects the person much like the flu," said Mullin. "If you're a healthy individual that comes down with it, more than likely you're not going to have long-lasting repercussions from it. If you're somebody that has chronic illness [and] your immune system is down a little bit, it could be trouble for you, but that's the same thing with the flu."
While the congressman said he's not trying to downplay the seriousness of the disease, he claimed the media and others have a tendency to overreact.
"Is it politically motivated? I don't know," he said. "I have a tendency to believe that it is, to some degree, especially when you start talking about the testing kits and the misinformation they're giving out there on it."
Mullin added, however, that the coronavirus is something the country and public need to be aware of and monitor. He said that the House of Representatives is set to vote this week on a spending bill that would combat the virus, while the federal government also plans to shift dollars to the cause, as well.
"The president has asked for $1.25 billion in direct emergency spending and an additional $1.2 billion is going to be transferred from other areas," he said.
"For instance, there's a lot of leftover money that was earmarked for the Ebola outbreak and the treatment there. There was some money that was left for the SARS breakout that took place before it that has been unused. So there's roughly $1.25 billion that can be transferred and an additional emergency package that needs to be done."
According to Mullin, the $1.25 billion in emergency funding would come from taxpayers.
One caller in the telephone town hall asked if it would be taken out of Social Security funding. He said it would not be, and that type of funding transferred hasn't been done in many years.
"We don't loan or borrow against Medicare, Medicaid, or Social security or anything like that," Mullin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.