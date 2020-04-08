Mullin discusses stim package, unemployment

In a telephone conference hosted April 6 by Congressman Markwayne Mullin, OK-2, he discussed the COVID-19 outbreak and how the federal and state government are navigating what he called "uncharted waters."
"At the end of the day, this is affecting everyone," he said. "There's not one single person in this country that isn't affected by this."
Mullin answered questions and shared information about who will be eligible to receive payments from the coronavirus stimulus package.
"All U.S. residents who work and are eligible for Social Security, you are eligible for the $1,200 rebate," said Mullin. "If you make $75,000 or less for a single filer - meaning that you filed taxes, or a combined income for a household of 150,000 or less - you're eligible for it. If you're on on Social Security, disability, retirement, welfare, or unemployment, you still get a rebate for it."
Mullin added that those with dependents - children 17 years old and younger - will receive $500 per child. For those who make more than $75,000, the rebate amount is reduced by $5 for each $100 the taxpayer's income exceeds the phase-out threshold.
"You're totally phased out as an individual at $99,000," said Mullin "So if you make over $99,000, then you won't be getting any type of stimulus check coming toward you. I've been hearing a lot of people asking, 'Is this income taxable?' No, it's not taxable."
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt recently issued a public health emergency, banning all elective surgeries - including abortions - that were not life-saving procedures. However, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against the order, effectively allowing abortions to continue until April 20, unless extended by the court.
One caller from Welling asked the congressman why the state "can't make a decision." Mullin, who supports pro-life measures, said because it's a federal law.
"We feel like this thing is already being appealed," he said. "We know the administration is actually looking at this thing, too, because what their concern is, is the health care workers - the resources they're using to perform this very disgusting, as they say 'elective' surgery, taking a child's life. They are saying the resources they are using could be used in emergency room situations in hospitals that are overran with the COVID-19 disease. …"
Another call was placed by McAlester Mayor John Browne, who had a question about unemployment.
"We are going to be very affected monetarily with sales tax revenue being way down, and we're trying to determine what's going to be best for our employees," said Browne. "If we furlough them, which would entail sending them home without pay, but keep their benefit packages going, would they be able to get unemployment?"
Some callers wondered about the loans currently available for small businesses. One person was having trouble applying for a disaster loan, because when the application was attempted, the response was that the person is not in an area where a disaster has been declared. Mullin said that was a mistake, because all of Oklahoma has been declared a disaster, and that people should be working with their bankers to apply for disaster loans and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which became available due to the $350 billion set aside in the $2 trillion relief package.
"We've got to have people applying for these loans, because we need this money pumped into our district," said Mullin. "Our district is going to be hurt very bad, from the oil and gas industry, to our cattle prices tanking, to our main street shutting down; we need as many businesses that need the help to apply for it."
One caller, who works as a referee for NCAA sporting events and is out of work with sports canceled, asked about filing for unemployment. Mullin said he would be able to do that, and he also said others will be able to apply for the PPP this week.
"As an independent contractor or a self-employed individual, meaning yourself with no other payroll, you're able to apply for the PPP on this coming Friday," he said. "It was open to small businesses on April 3. it will open up to independent contractors and self-employed April 10."
