Markwayne Mullin claimed victory as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate during Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff election, cementing his standing as the heavy favorite to replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe.
According to unofficial election results on the state’s website, Republican District 2 Congressman Mullin scored 78.09 percent of the vote for U.S. Senate in Cherokee County. He faced a runoff against former Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon. Mullin collected a smaller percent of the statewide vote, 65.45 percent, while Shannon received 34.55 percent.
Mullin will face Democratic nominee Kendra Horn in November’s General Election.
To replace Mullin in District 2, Josh Brecheen and Avery Frix squared off in the GOP runoff, with Brecheen tallying 52.25 to Frix's 47.75 percent throughout the state, and 51.96 percent and 48.04 percent respectively in Cherokee County.
Todd Russ and Clark Jolley met in the Republican runoff for state treasurer. Countywide, Russ received 61.59 percent of the votes, while Jolley got 38.41 percent. Gregory J. Sadler, Libertarian, and Democrat Charles De Coune will go head-to-head with Russ in November’s election with Russ.
April Grace and Ryan Walters sought the seat of superintendent of public instruction. Walters took 53.28 percent in the state and 55.61 in Cherokee County, while Grace took 46.72 percent from state voters and 44.39 in the county. Walters will go up against Democrat Jena Nelson in the general election.
Primary GOP voters chose to keep Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford, with 68.25 percent. Democrat Madison Horn defeated Jason Bollinger, 62.41 to 37.59 percent countywide, and 64.61 percent and 35.39 percent in the state. Horn will face incumbent Lankford in November, along with Libertarian Kenneth D. Blevins and Michael L. Delaney, an independent.
District 18 Sen. Kim David, a Republican, snagged the most votes for corporation commissioner, with Cherokee County votes at 65.22 percent and 59.10 percent in Oklahoma as a whole. She faced Todd Thomsen in the runoff election; he received 34.78 of county votes and 40.90 percent of state votes.
Democrat Margaret Warigia Bowman, and Don Underwood, an independent, will challenge David in November.
Republican voters got to chose between Sean Roberts and Leslie Kathryn Osborn for commissioner of labor. Osborn, who is the current commissioner, took 53.03 percent of statewide votes, while Roberts got 46.96. She was also favored among county voters, 49.42 percent, with Roberts having 50.58 percent.
Republicans Tom Woods and Keith A. Barenberg squared off for State Senate in District 4. Woods had 72.79 percent of countywide votes while Barenberg had 27.21 percent. In the state, Wood obtained 59.56 percent of votes and Barenberg got 40.44 percent.
