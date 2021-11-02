MULLIN IT OVER: Locals share thoughts on apples and cider

The rustling of freshly fallen leaves blowing in the wind and plummeting temperatures remind locals it's the time of year to stock up on seasonal favorites – and an apple a day is a good idea.
The most popular apples grown in the U.S. come from Washington state and include varieties such as red delicious, gala, fuji, honey crisp, and pink ladies.
While Oklahoma is not famous for growing apples, a handful of local orchards have recently harvested granny smiths and Arkansas blacks, which are perfect for winter baking and cider. The Peach Barn in Porter is one of the closest apple orchards to Tahlequah, and they still have apples to sell from their harvest.
“We’ve harvested the apples off the trees. We have some in the market. The harvest is over. We have Arkansas blacks and granny smiths,” said Donna Livesay, owner of the Peach Barn.
They have kept the freshly picked apples in deep coolers and will have them until Christmas Eve, when the orchard will close for the season. In the meantime, they are using their apples to make apple pies and hand pies.
“They are very popular. Our peach is our best seller, and we do special orders – pumpkin, pecan, apple, and peach – for Thanksgiving,” she said.
Because of the February freeze, they do not have as many apples this year as in years past, but they expect to have enough to let them ride out the season.
For those who are interested in making their own cider, whether fresh or alcoholic, this is the best time of year to make it, because apples are at their peak. When apples are fresh, they also contain the most amount of sugar, according to Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator for Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County. She also explained that some apples are better at baking and turning into cider because of their sugar content.
“The green or under mature apples are going to give it more of a tart flavor, whenever it is juiced,” said Winn.
She also said cider makers must be careful about food preparation, because apples can sometimes contain E. coli and other kinds of bacteria.
“As far as apple cider, there are a few cautions that people at home must take because apples ferment,” she said. “You need to be cautious about the recipes that you are going to use when doing food preservation. If you decide to make your own, make sure you have the equipment that you need. Don’t just Google recipes. If a recipe is produced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture or one of the Oklahoma Extension services, then it will have been produced from research. It’s important to follow the directions because you don’t want to make anyone sick.”
For those who are not up for traveling out of town to buy apples or cider, it can be purchased in area grocery stores. Right now, Reasor's is selling Louisburg Cider Mill, which is produced in Louisburg, Kansas. Walmart in Tahlequah is selling Riveridge apple cider, which comes from Michigan.
This time of year, mulling cider is popular for the holidays. Winn recommends placing four cinnamon sticks broken in half, 1 tablespoon of whole cloves, 1 tablespoon of whole allspice, and 1/2 a tablespoon of mace in cheesecloth, and simmering them with 1 gallon of apple cider and 1 cup of brown sugar.
For those who do not want to individually purchase the ingredients, Oasis Health Foods is selling mulling spices that were produced in the store. The spices include cinnamon, cloves, allspice, and dried orange rind, which gives it a fresh flavor.
Steelle Stevens, an employee at Oasis, recommends letting the spices mull for a couple of hours for the best flavor.
For those who want a harder cider, Kroner & Baer has two on tap. The current apple cider is Black Apple Hibiscus, which gives off a reddish hue. The cider is brewed and bottled in Springdale, Arkansas.
