WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Congressman Markwayne Mullin recently announced the 2020 Congressional App Challenge for students in the 2nd District.
"The Congressional App Challenge gives students the opportunity to get creative and practice skills they learn in STEM education," Mullin said. "I encourage students of all skill levels to participate and I look forward to seeing the new apps they create."
Students are encouraged to register online by Sept. 10 before submitting their app by the deadline of Oct. 19.
The online registration can be found at www.congressionalappchallenge.us/students/student-registration.
The competition is open to all middle and high school students, regardless of coding experience.
Students may participate as individuals or in teams of up to four students.
The CAC accepts computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language, for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, raspberry Pi, etc.).
The winner's app is eligible to be featured on display in the U.S. Capitol building, on house.gov, and on the Congressional App Challenge website.
For more information about the Congressional App Challenge, visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us or call Mullin's Claremore office at 918-283-6262.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.