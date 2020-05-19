Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin, OK-2, hosted a telephone town hall Tuesday evening, when he discussed the HEROES Act that recently passed the House of Representatives, and has moved on to the Senate.
After multiple stimulus packages to help prop up the U.S. economy have already passed Congress, the House passed the $3 trillion HEROES Act last week. However, Mullin said the legislation is disguised as a COVID-19 relief package, when it’s really a “wish list” for Democrats. The first issue – among the many he said he had with the spending package – is the fact that Congress has already passed three different packages in response to the pandemic.
“We dumped and pumped a lot of money into the economy and the dust hasn’t even settled on that,” said Mullin. “And then to double down – literally, double down by an additional $3 trillion – was a little premature, in my opinion. I think we need to see the taxpayer dollars being used appropriately before we continue to throw more money at it.”
Although Senate Republicans have been quit to nix the idea that the HEROES Act will pass its chamber, there is the belief that some items in it could survive. Many pieces of it will not. And they’re likely most of the pieces with which Mullin has taken issue. He said they have nothing to do with the pandemic.
“In fact, it had a tremendous amount of stuff that had nothing to do with COVID,” Mullin said. “I’m not kidding. You guys can look this up. It mentioned the word ‘cannabis’ more than it mentioned the word ‘job.’ It had the word ‘marijuana’ more than it did the word ‘job’ in it. What does cannabis – what does marijuana have to do with the COVID-19 pandemic? It doesn’t.”
One section of the bill would protect undocumented immigrants who work in industries that have been deemed essential – like health care, telecommunications, food and agriculture and more – in that they would be eligible for stimulus funds and safeguarded from deportation. The protections would end 90 days after the public health emergency declaration ended.
“It prohibits deportation of illegal immigrants,” Mullin said. “What does that have to do with COVID-19? I’m not saying this stuff doesn’t have to be addressed, but it shouldn’t be in a pandemic relief bill. This stuff doesn’t belong in it.”
It could be argued that President Donald Trump’s signature or name printed on stimulus checks could amount to a campaign promotion with the presidential election nearing in November. Mullin, though, claimed provisions to prevent his name being printed on the checks was politically driven.
“It prohibits President Trump and Vice President [Mike] Pence from signing relief checks,” he said. “Why? That’s not politically driven? Yes, it’s politically driven.”
One issue many Republicans have taken up against the HEROES Act is that little bipartisan work was done to write it. Mullin said members of the House were not afforded input and that the bill was never brought to a House committee.
“It was just a bill that was written and given to us disguised as a COVID-19 pandemic relief bill,” he said. “It had all this stuff in it, which drives me nuts. It provides amnesty for illegal aliens and their employers under this one provision. It mandates wearing a mask on public transportation in cities. Guys, that is not the federal government’s responsibility. If the cities want to do that, then they can do that. If the states want to do that, then they can do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.