Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin, OK-2, spoke with officials and members of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and answered questions about infrastructure and effects of the pandemic.
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed asked Mullin about the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill the Senate approved last week. The bill is intended to rebuild the nation’s roads and bridges and fund broadband initiatives.
Reed asked Mullin how much of the bill is coming to rural Oklahoma. Mullin said only $119 billion is for infrastructure, and dubbed the rest "a waste of money.”
“[It's for] studies on trying to eliminate our dependency on fossil fuels and making sure no one benefits from fossil fuels. Even a study on specifically to hold down prices, but there could be any money here that would go to trying to hold down prices on fossil fuels or make them cheaper,” said Mullin.
He said Oklahoma wouldn’t fare so well, since the Senate prioritized projects based on population for infrastructural grants.
“Just think if Tahlequah is applying for a need or Jenks is applying for a need, who is going to get it based on population and need? Because the growth rate in Jenks is really outpacing us here in Tahlequah, right? Population is higher there and they consider suburbs as rural,” he said.
Reed said rural places such as Tahlequah are trying to grow, but it’s difficult when they are located just outside certain boundaries.
“I’d really love to see Tahlequah get some help, because there’s a lot of projects that would make a big difference if we were able to do them here,” said Reed.
Northeastern Health System Executive Vice President and Hospital Administrator Jim Berry told Mullin people are concerned with the 340B drug pricing program, and the impact COVID-19 has on it.
“You know as well as I do that it’s based on percentage of Medicaid, inpatient days verses total number of days. When we were very deep into COVID, we had very little opportunity to move anybody, so we had lengths of stay for some patients of 75 or 80 days,” said Berry.
Berry added that not being able to discharge patients affects the percentage of Medicaid patients NHS can see.
“If I lose 340B, it’s about a $2 million swing for our hospital, and I’m sure Stilwell is in the same pocket [as] Wagoner is, and anyone else who participates in it. I’m very, very concerned about that,” he said.
Mullin said there was no update on the program, as he believes the administration is concentrating on the pandemic.
Berry then asked Mullin for his take on the workforce and lack of employees, and if there are any plans to tackle the issue.
“You have to quit paying people to stay at home. I worked with Gov. [Kevin] Stitt for weeks before he made that announcement because we were wanting to know; Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota is a good friend of mine and she was the only state in the union that didn’t accept the plus-up for federal unemployment. And her unemployment rate has stayed below 3 percent even through COVID,” said Mullins.
With unemployment benefits coming to an end, Mullins said more people are entering the workforce each month.
“While it’s still tough, it’s not as bad as it was in June, so it is getting a little bit better. I think that’s the biggest thing because right now, there’s a big gap,” he said.
Mullin explained they are seeing a gap in the industry right now: 18- to 24-year-olds who are working, 25- to 44-year-olds are missing in the workplace, and then those in their late 40s and 50s are working for insurance and retirement benefits.
“The gap we’re seeing this early age gap, middle age [is] gone, and later ones who are still there. We have to figure out how to bring those later ones back in, because it’s all about quality of life for them,” Mullin said.
Berry said said it's a challenge to keep employees, and the "quit rate" is the highest it’s been since 2000.
“For most companies right now, the turnover rate is at 100 percent, but it’s not 100 percent of 100 percent of employees. It’s that the 25 to 20 percent is turning over so fast that the 80 percent, it looks like they're running out,” said Mullin.
The congressman anticipates positive changes to the workforce and with the number of unemployed by February 2022. But he said he’s also taking the Delta variant into consideration.
“That would cause them to bump up again, and by what we’re seeing, because this Delta variant is a lot more aggressive, moving faster. It’s not infecting the same amount of population but those that are getting sick are getting sick harder,” he said. "We’re not at the alarm bells yet on that, if you’re just looking at straight numbers, but it could be. I don’t think the state of Oklahoma is going to shut down.”
