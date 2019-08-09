MIAMI, Oklahoma – Congressman Markwayne Mullin, OK-2, will attend the open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony for NEO Health and Wellness Center, 102 E. Steve Owens Blvd., on Monday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to noon.
This is a new cutting-edge outpatient clinic designed to treat opioid abuse.
More than 70,000 Americans died in 2017 from a drug overdose, and the opioid crisis has been declared a National Public Health Emergency.
Congress passed landmark legislation, the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act, in 2018 to provide resources to help combat the epidemic. The NEO Health and Wellness Center has followed Congress’s lead, as this new clinic is attracting attention from other states as the future of opioid addiction treatment. By combining industry-leading treatment and medications with a home-like atmosphere, this clinic is fast becoming the bar for which other clinics like it are measured.
These efforts are working and preliminary data from 2018 has shown a decline in opioid deaths. According to the CDC, Oklahoma providers wrote 88.1 opioid prescriptions for every 100 persons, which is a 30 percent decrease since 2012 when there were 127 opioid prescriptions for every 100 persons.
