WASHINGTON – Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-2) will hold a telephone town hall for Oklahomans on Tuesday, April 28, at 6:40 p.m. The call will last approximately one hour.
“Telephone town halls allow me to hear directly from my constituents about issues impacting their families,” Mullin said. “During the call, I’ll provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government’s response to the crisis, and get your feedback. I’m looking forward to hearing from you.”
Oklahomans can dial 877-229-8493, passcode 111439, to join the call. Participants can also sign up to be called when the event starts by visiting https://vekeo.com/repmullin/.
Be advised that all telephone town halls are subject to last minute cancellation. In the event of a cancellation, updates will be on Mullin’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
