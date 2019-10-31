WASHINGTON – Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) has announced upcoming impeachment updates in the 2nd District. At these events, Mullin will provide an update on the impeachment proceedings in the House, as well as take questions from constituents about the process.
“The impeachment inquiry, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chairman Adam Schiff, is happening behind closed doors and the American people are being left in the dark,” Mullin said. “I am holding impeachment updates in four counties to give my constituents a chance to hear what has happened so far, what the process looks like moving forward, and ask questions about the inquiry. Impeaching the president is a serious matter and they deserve to know what is going on.”
All events are open to the public. None are scheduled for Cherokee County. However, nearby events are slated for Muskogee County, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 9:15-10:15 a.m., Connors State College Auditorium, 2501 N. 41st E.; Mayes County, Wednesday, Nov. 6, noon to 1 p.m., Mid-America Industrial Park (Expo Center), 5162 Webb Street, Chouteau.
