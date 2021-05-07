WASHINGTON – Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) will hold a telephone town hall for Oklahomans on Tuesday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. The event will last approximately one hour.
“Telephone town halls allow me to hear directly from my constituents about issues impacting their families,” Mullin said. “During the call, I’ll provide an update on what I have been working on in Washington and Oklahoma, and take questions from constituents. I’m looking forward to hearing from you.”
Oklahomans can sign up to participate in the telephone town hall by visiting mullin.house.gov/live. Participants must sign up by 5:30 p.m. on May 11 in order to be included in the event.
Residents should be advised that all telephone town halls are subject to last-minute cancellation. In the event of a cancellation, Mullin’s Facebook and Twitter pages will provide the update.
