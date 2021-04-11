A Cherokee County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash after leading authorities on a lengthy chase through three counties.
Around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, Chouteau Police officers initiated a traffic stop on a truck that was involved in a larceny incident.
“The vehicle ran from them and fired shots at them when they chased him into Pryor,” said Sheriff Jason Chennault. “They went into Wagoner County and into the city of Wagoner before they went into Okay.”
The pursuit crossed the dam at Fort Gibson Lake and into Cherokee County. Chennault said the driver made it to Norwood Mountain and into the Norwood School area.
“Our deputies were trying to get there to try and intercept to help with the pursuit when the suspect shot at our deputies. One of our deputies returned fire and by that time, the Mayes County units had lost the guy,” said Chennault.
Authorities lost sight of the suspect for about 20 minutes before they found the truck crashed and the driver ejected.
“He crashed on Six Mile Road between Woodall and Fort Gibson,” said Chennault. “He came to a T-intersection and didn’t make the turn but we called the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and they worked the shooting while the Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked the crash part.”
Investigators learned that truck was stolen from the Cherokee Nation Tribal Complex. Chennault said there was a firearm inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen and investigators have recovered the weapon.
“Our deputies weren’t able to get in the active pursuit and they were trying to head it off. When [the suspect] came to where they were, he started shooting at them,” said Chennault.
The names of the suspect or the deputy who returned fire have not been released as of Sunday afternoon.
“It’s still under investigation as of now,” said Chennault.
